Hubble telescope celebrates 30th year in space

  • April 25 2020 12:17:55

Hubble telescope celebrates 30th year in space

WASHINGTON
Hubble telescope celebrates 30th year in space

Scientists on April 24 celebrated the Hubble Space Telescope's 30th anniversary with a new image of a satellite galaxy of the Milky Way.

In a statement, U.S. space agency NASA said the galaxy in the image - located 163,000 light-years away- away from Earth- and included the giant red nebula NGC 2014, as well as its smaller blue neighbor NGC 2020.

The nebulae are part of a vast star-forming region in the Large Magellanic Cloud, NASA said of the image, which was dubbed the "Cosmic Reef" by astronomers due to its resemblance of an undersea world.

"Hubble has yielded to date 1.4 million observations and provided data that astronomers around the world have used to write more than 17,000 peer-reviewed scientific publications, making it the most prolific space observatory in history. Its archival data alone will fuel future astronomy research for generations to come," said the statement.

The Hubble Telescope, developed jointly by NASA, the European Space Agency, and the Space Telescope Science Institute, has been making space observations in world orbit since 1990.

telescobe,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to impose four-day lockdown

    Turkey to impose four-day lockdown

  2. Turkey to ‘certificate’ tourism destinations

    Turkey to ‘certificate’ tourism destinations

  3. Coronavirus death toll reaches 2,600 with 104,912 total cases

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 2,600 with 104,912 total cases

  4. Turkey may ease restrictions early June

    Turkey may ease restrictions early June

  5. Turkey opens new city hospital in Istanbul amid pandemic

    Turkey opens new city hospital in Istanbul amid pandemic
Recommended
Brazil: Justice minister resigns after interference

Brazil: Justice minister resigns after 'interference'
Trump backtracks on bleach injection treatment cla

Trump backtracks on bleach injection treatment cla
9 more Turks die from coronavirus in Germany

9 more Turks die from coronavirus in Germany
Turkish Cyprus reports no new cases of COVID-19 in week

Turkish Cyprus reports no new cases of COVID-19 in week
Trump again describes 1915 events as Meds Yeghern

Trump again describes 1915 events as 'Meds Yeghern'
Britain launches COVID-19 vaccine study, latest in race

Britain launches COVID-19 vaccine study, latest in race 
WORLD Brazil: Justice minister resigns after interference

Brazil: Justice minister resigns after 'interference'

Brazilian Justice Minister Sergio Moro resigned on April 24 after President Jair Bolsonaro removed his "trusted man" from the federal police.

ECONOMY April manufacturing capacity use at 61.6%

April manufacturing capacity use at 61.6%

Turkey's manufacturing industry used 61.6% of its capacity in April, the country's Central Bank said on April 24. 
SPORTS Turkish football player dies in car accident

Turkish football player dies in car accident

Turkish football player Kaan Öztürk has died in a traffic accident, his club said on April 21. 