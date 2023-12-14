Hrant Dink murderer seeks name change to Ali Eren Karadeniz

Musa Kesler - ISTANBUL

Ogün Samast, the man convicted of murdering Armenian-origin journalist Hrant Dink in 2007, has petitioned the court to change his name to Ali Eren Karadeniz, according to a report from daily Hürriyet.

The chief prosecutor's office in Istanbul is seeking a prison term of five to 10 years for Samast's alleged involvement with FETÖ, the group behind the 2016 coup attempt. As legal proceedings unfold, Samast has taken an unusual step by filing a petition with the civil court, expressing his desire to change his name and surname.

In the petition, seen by Hürriyet, Samast justified his request by stating, "I was involved in a grave incident at a young age. Because of this, I have difficulties in society. I can't relax, I want to be forgotten."

Hrant Dink, a prominent journalist and the editor-in-chief of the weekly Agos, fell victim to gunfire in broad daylight outside his office by Samast, then a 17-year-old jobless high-school dropout.

Recently freed after serving nearly 17 years in prison, Samast now faces new charges related to alleged involvement with a terrorist organization. The new case followed widespread public criticism sparked by his release last month.