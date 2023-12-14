Hrant Dink murderer seeks name change to Ali Eren Karadeniz

Hrant Dink murderer seeks name change to Ali Eren Karadeniz

Musa Kesler - ISTANBUL
Hrant Dink murderer seeks name change to Ali Eren Karadeniz

Ogün Samast, the man convicted of murdering Armenian-origin journalist Hrant Dink in 2007, has petitioned the court to change his name to Ali Eren Karadeniz, according to a report from daily Hürriyet.

The chief prosecutor's office in Istanbul is seeking a prison term of five to 10 years for Samast's alleged involvement with FETÖ, the group behind the 2016 coup attempt. As legal proceedings unfold, Samast has taken an unusual step by filing a petition with the civil court, expressing his desire to change his name and surname.

In the petition, seen by Hürriyet, Samast justified his request by stating, "I was involved in a grave incident at a young age. Because of this, I have difficulties in society. I can't relax, I want to be forgotten."

Hrant Dink, a prominent journalist and the editor-in-chief of the weekly Agos, fell victim to gunfire in broad daylight outside his office by Samast, then a 17-year-old jobless high-school dropout.

Recently freed after serving nearly 17 years in prison, Samast now faces new charges related to alleged involvement with a terrorist organization. The new case followed widespread public criticism sparked by his release last month.

name change,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Municipality plans road fee to alleviate traffic congestion

Municipality plans road fee to alleviate traffic congestion
LATEST NEWS

  1. Municipality plans road fee to alleviate traffic congestion

    Municipality plans road fee to alleviate traffic congestion

  2. Reducing birth primary solution for stray animal issue: Official

    Reducing birth primary solution for stray animal issue: Official

  3. Israel bombs Gaza as rift with US grows

    Israel bombs Gaza as rift with US grows

  4. US House launches Republican impeachment inquiry against Biden

    US House launches Republican impeachment inquiry against Biden

  5. EU unlocks Hungary funding on eve of Ukraine summit

    EU unlocks Hungary funding on eve of Ukraine summit
Recommended
Municipality plans road fee to alleviate traffic congestion

Municipality plans road fee to alleviate traffic congestion
Reducing birth primary solution for stray animal issue: Official

Reducing birth primary solution for stray animal issue: Official
Parties engage in intensive talks as local elections loom

Parties engage in intensive talks as local elections loom
Christmas preparations begin in quake-damaged church

Christmas preparations begin in quake-damaged church
Southern city to host Teknofest next year

Southern city to host Teknofest next year
Türkiye surpasses cruise passenger target

Türkiye surpasses cruise passenger target
WORLD Israel bombs Gaza as rift with US grows

Israel bombs Gaza as rift with US grows

Israel bombed Gaza on Thursday as a top White House advisor was due to arrive in Jerusalem with a rift growing over U.S. calls for its ally to exercise restraint.
ECONOMY Tesla recalls nearly all vehicles sold in US to fix system that monitors drivers using Autopilot

Tesla recalls nearly all vehicles sold in US to fix system that monitors drivers using Autopilot

Tesla is recalling nearly all vehicles sold in the U.S., more than 2 million, to update software and fix a defective system that’s supposed to ensure drivers are paying attention when using Autopilot.
SPORTS Chess federation, İşbank kick off centennial cup

Chess federation, İşbank kick off centennial cup

In a celebration of the centennial anniversary of the Turkish Republic, the Turkish Chess Federation, in collaboration with private lender İşbank, has inaugurated a chess cup featuring a stellar lineup of 12 prominent chess athletes.