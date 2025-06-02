Households spend most on housing, transport and food last year

Households spend most on housing, transport and food last year

ANKARA
Households spend most on housing, transport and food last year

Turkish households spent most on housing/rent, transport and food in 2024, according to data from the Turkish Statistics Institute (TÜİK).

Housing/rent accounted for 26 percent of households’ consumption expenditures, up from 23.9 percent in 2023.

Households allocated 21.6 percent of their budget for transport in 2024, almost unchanged from the previous year, and another 18.1 percent for food and non-alcoholic beverages against 20.6 percent in 2023.

High-income households allocated more than twice to transport compared to low-income households, the statistics authority said.

The share of transport in expenditures of the highest-income group was 26.6 percent, while this was 10.1 percent for the lowest-income group. Highest-income group allocated 22.1 percent to housing/rent and 12.8 percent to food.

The shares of housing/rent and food in total expenditures of the lowest income group were 33.2 percent and 30.4 percent, respectively.

Households whose primary source of income was wages and salaries allocated 24 percent of their expenditures to housing/rent, 16.4 percent to food and 23 percent to transport, while those whose main source of income was entrepreneurial income allocated 21.6 percent to housing/rent, 18.4 percent to food and 26.4 percent to transport.

The groups with the lowest shares in total expenditures were insurance and financial services at 0.7 percent, education expenditures at 1.6 percent, and recreation, sport, culture and health expenditures at 2.3 percent.

Türkiye, spending,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish village maintains smoke-free air for a decade

Turkish village maintains smoke-free air for a decade
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish village maintains smoke-free air for a decade

    Turkish village maintains smoke-free air for a decade

  2. Erdoğan proposes new Putin-Zelensky-Trump meeting in Türkiye

    Erdoğan proposes new Putin-Zelensky-Trump meeting in Türkiye

  3. UN chief calls for probe into deaths near Gaza aid site

    UN chief calls for probe into deaths near Gaza aid site

  4. Türkiye eyes sustainable peace between Russia, Ukraine

    Türkiye eyes sustainable peace between Russia, Ukraine

  5. Massive plume of ash, gas spews from Italy's Mount Etna

    Massive plume of ash, gas spews from Italy's Mount Etna
Recommended
Ankara, Baku to sign new deal to boost oil, gas production in Azerbaijan

Ankara, Baku to sign new deal to boost oil, gas production in Azerbaijan
Monthly exports hit all-time high of $24.8 billion in May: Trade minister

Monthly exports hit all-time high of $24.8 billion in May: Trade minister
Manufacturing PMI down in May amid demand weakness

Manufacturing PMI down in May amid demand weakness
Monthly inflation in Istanbul slows to 2.8 percent in May

Monthly inflation in Istanbul slows to 2.8 percent in May
EU’s move irks Chinese firms that plan to invest in Türkiye

EU’s move irks Chinese firms that plan to invest in Türkiye
Airlines less optimistic for 2025, facing headwinds

Airlines less optimistic for 2025, facing 'headwinds'
WORLD Erdoğan proposes new Putin-Zelensky-Trump meeting in Türkiye

Erdoğan proposes new Putin-Zelensky-Trump meeting in Türkiye

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on June 2 reiterated his willingness to host a meeting between the American, Russian and Ukrainian leaders in an effort to end the war in Ukraine.
ECONOMY Ankara, Baku to sign new deal to boost oil, gas production in Azerbaijan

Ankara, Baku to sign new deal to boost oil, gas production in Azerbaijan

Ankara and Baku are taking further steps to boost oil and gas production in Azerbaijan with the signing of a major agreement, Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar announced Monday.
SPORTS PSG win 2025 UEFA Champions League with 5-0 win against Inter Milan

PSG win 2025 UEFA Champions League with 5-0 win against Inter Milan

Paris Saint-Germain won the Champions League for the first time as Luis Enrique's brilliant young side outclassed Inter Milan on Saturday in the most one-sided final ever with teenager Desire Doue scoring twice in an astonishing 5-0 victory.

﻿