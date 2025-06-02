Households spend most on housing, transport and food last year

ANKARA

Turkish households spent most on housing/rent, transport and food in 2024, according to data from the Turkish Statistics Institute (TÜİK).

Housing/rent accounted for 26 percent of households’ consumption expenditures, up from 23.9 percent in 2023.

Households allocated 21.6 percent of their budget for transport in 2024, almost unchanged from the previous year, and another 18.1 percent for food and non-alcoholic beverages against 20.6 percent in 2023.

High-income households allocated more than twice to transport compared to low-income households, the statistics authority said.

The share of transport in expenditures of the highest-income group was 26.6 percent, while this was 10.1 percent for the lowest-income group. Highest-income group allocated 22.1 percent to housing/rent and 12.8 percent to food.

The shares of housing/rent and food in total expenditures of the lowest income group were 33.2 percent and 30.4 percent, respectively.

Households whose primary source of income was wages and salaries allocated 24 percent of their expenditures to housing/rent, 16.4 percent to food and 23 percent to transport, while those whose main source of income was entrepreneurial income allocated 21.6 percent to housing/rent, 18.4 percent to food and 26.4 percent to transport.

The groups with the lowest shares in total expenditures were insurance and financial services at 0.7 percent, education expenditures at 1.6 percent, and recreation, sport, culture and health expenditures at 2.3 percent.