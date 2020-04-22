House with Turkish soda bottle lids draws interest

  • April 22 2020 07:02:00

House with Turkish soda bottle lids draws interest

SAMSUN
House with Turkish soda bottle lids draws interest

A 100-year-old house, whose exterior facade consists of Turkish soda bottle lids, has become one of the most visited spots of the Black Sea province of Samsun’s Vezirköprü district.

The house, which underwent extraordinary maintenance on its exterior to keep the plaster sturdy, is also drawing the interest of people as it exhibits antique items peculiar to the region with a rich history.

The two-story wooden building, which has a bay window and bears the traces of an old Turkish house architecture, was built by a man named Ethem Cömert, known as Sergeant Ethem during the 1920s.

Saying that the visitors who came to see the building could not hide their astonishment, the landlord Mustafa Cömert noted that the house was built by his grandfather and that he had preserved it since it was passed down to him.

Adding that the lids of the soda bottles were nailed to the walls, he explained that the plaster was prevented from falling off and that the exterior of the building was protected this way.

“My grandfather stuck these soda lids for preservation at first. However, when he saw that he liked it later and he left it like this,” Cömert said.

Cömert emphasized that the house has recently been flooded with visitors, despite the fact that the it has been in this state for many years.

“Those who see the outside of the house take pictures. The thing they are most curious about is the purpose of the soda lids. I tell them all one by one,” he said.

Cömert, who turned the house into a museum, stated that he paid special attention to the items left by his grandfather, and that he wanted to contribute to the district by buying the handicrafts and old items from the early Republican era.

He also exhibits dozens of works, from old rugs to the saddlebags, from millstones to barbecues, and hosts his guests in a traditional authentic environment unique to the region.

“My goal is to protect the family treasure and contribute to the promotion of the district with the values symbolizing Vezirköprü. We must protect our cultural values,” he noted.

Vezirköprü, where Turkish, Armenian and Greek communities lived together side by side before World War I, was attacked by irregular Greek gangs during the war and the district was damaged as a result of an armed struggle.

Vezirköprü, which was affected by the war even though it wasn’t a battlefield, was almost completely rebuilt with the Republic period.

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to impose four-day lockdown

    Turkey to impose four-day lockdown

  2. Turkey to ‘certificate’ tourism destinations

    Turkey to ‘certificate’ tourism destinations

  3. Coronavirus death toll reaches 2,259 with 95,591 total cases

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 2,259 with 95,591 total cases

  4. Turkey may ease restrictions early June

    Turkey may ease restrictions early June

  5. Turkey opens new city hospital in Istanbul amid pandemic

    Turkey opens new city hospital in Istanbul amid pandemic
Recommended
Gov’t brings cultural activities home

Gov’t brings cultural activities home
Inverted tulip blooms in Turkey’s east

Inverted tulip blooms in Turkey’s east
Turkish band’s response to Queen’s challenge draws worldwide attention

Turkish band’s response to Queen’s challenge draws worldwide attention
Kemal Tahir: Most prolific Turkish novelist

Kemal Tahir: Most prolific Turkish novelist
Aegean Sea island for sale for $4 million

Aegean Sea island for sale for $4 million
New abnormal is the new ‘black’

New abnormal is the new ‘black’
WORLD Global coronavirus deaths pass 170,000

Global coronavirus deaths pass 170,000

The number of deaths worldwide from the novel coronavirus surpassed 170,000 late on April 20, according to a running tally by U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University. 
ECONOMY Third phase of cash aid program begins

Third phase of cash aid program begins

The Turkish government has started the third round of a one-time 1,000-Turkish Lira ($143) cash aid to cushion the adverse effects of the coronavirus pandemic on households.
SPORTS Turkish football player dies in car accident

Turkish football player dies in car accident

Turkish football player Kaan Öztürk has died in a traffic accident, his club said on April 21. 