House sales to foreigners up by 15.2 pct in 2022

House sales to foreigners up by 15.2 pct in 2022

ANKARA
House sales to foreigners up by 15.2 pct in 2022

House sales to foreigners in Türkiye increased by 15.2 percent in 2022 compared to the previous year to reach 67,490, Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) announced yesterday.

The total house sales in the country last year were 1,485,622 with an annual increase of 0.4 percent, according to the data.

House sales to foreigners had a 4.5 percent share of all house sales in Türkiye in 2022. Istanbul ranked first with 24,953 sales to foreigners, followed by Antalya with 21,860 sales and Mersin with 4,316 sales.

Russian citizens bought 16,312 houses in Türkiye last year, topping the list of foreign home buyers, TÜİK said. Following the Russian citizens were Iranian citizens with 8,223 house sales and Iraq, citizens with 6,241 house sales.

In December 2022, Russian citizens bought 2,403 houses in the country. Iranian citizens bought 675 houses and Iraqi citizens bought 345.

In total house sales last year, İstanbul had the highest share with 17.5 percent and 259,654 house sales.

Ankara followed Istanbul with 126,166 house sales with an 8.5 percent share and İzmir with 83,502 house sales and a 5.6 percent share.

The provinces with the lowest number of house sales were Ardahan with 468, Hakkari with 910 and Bayburt with 956.

Mortgaged house sales saw a major decline in December, decreasing by 51.8 percent compared to the same month of the previous year at 21,796.

In 2022, mortgaged house sales decreased by 4.8 percent compared to the previous year at 280,320. The share of mortgaged house sales was 10.5 percent for December 2022 and 18.9 percent over the whole of 2022.

housing, Economy,

TÜRKIYE First lady calls for joint global action on climate crisis

First lady calls for joint global action on climate crisis
LATEST NEWS

  1. First lady calls for joint global action on climate crisis

    First lady calls for joint global action on climate crisis

  2. Key suspect in EU graft scandal cuts deal with prosecutors

    Key suspect in EU graft scandal cuts deal with prosecutors

  3. Russian strike toll: 45 dead civilians, including 6 children

    Russian strike toll: 45 dead civilians, including 6 children

  4. Jury selected for Elon Musk trial about Tesla buyout tweets

    Jury selected for Elon Musk trial about Tesla buyout tweets

  5. Sweden’s refusal of probe over Erdoğan effigy “absurd”: Çavuşoğlu

    Sweden’s refusal of probe over Erdoğan effigy “absurd”: Çavuşoğlu
Recommended
China’s economy grows at slowest pace in decades

China’s economy grows at slowest pace in decades
Argentine grain harvests threatened by drought

Argentine grain harvests threatened by drought
Hoteliers offer to help curb boom in rents

Hoteliers offer to help curb boom in rents
Puerto Rico to privatize power firm

Puerto Rico to privatize power firm
Tencent fires more than 100 for fraud

Tencent fires more than 100 for fraud
Türkiye wants more young people in agriculture: Minister

Türkiye wants more young people in agriculture: Minister
WORLD Key suspect in EU graft scandal cuts deal with prosecutors

Key suspect in EU graft scandal cuts deal with prosecutors

A key suspect in a spreading EU graft scandal, former Italian MEP Pier Antonio Panzeri, has cut a deal to divulge information about countries involved and bribes made, Belgian prosecutors said Tuesday.

ECONOMY Hoteliers offer to help curb boom in rents

Hoteliers offer to help curb boom in rents

Hoteliers in Antalya, which has received serious immigration from two countries since the start of the war in Ukraine, have proposed that the invoices and accommodation documents to be given to the tourists staying in small and medium-sized hotels be accepted as lease contracts.
SPORTS Alperen Şengün fails to avoid Rockets loss in career match

Alperen Şengün fails to avoid Rockets loss in career match

Turkish center Alperen Şengün had the best performance of his young career against the Los Angeles Lakers yesterday, posting a career-best 33 points, 15 rebounds, five assists and four blocks for the Houston Rockets, but failed to prevent a 140-132 loss.