House sales to foreigners up by 15.2 pct in 2022

ANKARA

House sales to foreigners in Türkiye increased by 15.2 percent in 2022 compared to the previous year to reach 67,490, Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) announced yesterday.

The total house sales in the country last year were 1,485,622 with an annual increase of 0.4 percent, according to the data.

House sales to foreigners had a 4.5 percent share of all house sales in Türkiye in 2022. Istanbul ranked first with 24,953 sales to foreigners, followed by Antalya with 21,860 sales and Mersin with 4,316 sales.

Russian citizens bought 16,312 houses in Türkiye last year, topping the list of foreign home buyers, TÜİK said. Following the Russian citizens were Iranian citizens with 8,223 house sales and Iraq, citizens with 6,241 house sales.

In December 2022, Russian citizens bought 2,403 houses in the country. Iranian citizens bought 675 houses and Iraqi citizens bought 345.

In total house sales last year, İstanbul had the highest share with 17.5 percent and 259,654 house sales.

Ankara followed Istanbul with 126,166 house sales with an 8.5 percent share and İzmir with 83,502 house sales and a 5.6 percent share.

The provinces with the lowest number of house sales were Ardahan with 468, Hakkari with 910 and Bayburt with 956.

Mortgaged house sales saw a major decline in December, decreasing by 51.8 percent compared to the same month of the previous year at 21,796.

In 2022, mortgaged house sales decreased by 4.8 percent compared to the previous year at 280,320. The share of mortgaged house sales was 10.5 percent for December 2022 and 18.9 percent over the whole of 2022.