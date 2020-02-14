Hotel attendant murdered by colleagues ‘because he worked too much’

ISTANBUL

A hotel attendant has died months after being hospitalized following severe injury he received at a hotel where he worked last year.

Police officers eventually determined that he was killed by his colleagues because “he was working too much.”

İbrahim Halil Kiraz, who worked at a hotel in Istanbul, was found unconscious at his workplace in July 2019.

Kiraz sustained body injuries, being immediately taken to hospital.

The hotel worker, who was taken to intensive care, died in Şanlıurfa province after spending five months in hospital there.

In an investigation initiated by law enforcement forces, it was determined that Kiraz was the victim of a murder, not an accident.

The police forces detained Kiraz’s colleagues working in the hotel, later finding out, in interrogations, that the suspects killed Kiraz because he was working very hard at the hotel.

“You work hard and we are then considered a bad example. The boss wants us to work as well as you. You should work a little less,” the suspects reportedly told Kiraz before the assault.

The suspects battered Kiraz, wounded and left him in a stairwell and carried on with their jobs, according to reports.