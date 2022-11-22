Hot air balloons to be produced in country

Meltem Özgenç – ANKARA

Homemade hot air balloons will lift up to the skies over Türkiye in two tourism destinations, Pamukkale and Cappadocia, famous for hot air balloon rides, the head of the Turkish Aeronautical Association (THK) has said.

“The first two indigenous hot air balloons will rise over Pamukkale,” Abdullah Kaya said.

Pamukkale, which means “Cotton Castle” in Turkish, is a natural site in the western province of Denizli, famous for carbonate mineral left by the flowing of thermal spring water.

Highlighting the importance of Pamukkale for his institution, Kaya said, “THK started hot air balloon rides in Pamukkale for the first time in 2013. Now we have 19 firms there, carrying around 750 passengers in 40 rides daily.”

Saying that the hot air balloon companies purchase the air vehicles from abroad, Kaya said, “To put an end to this, we will start using homemade hot air balloons.”

According to the THK head, one homemade hot air balloon will carry 8 people and the other 18.

The first ride will be conducted in December and the second in February 2023 in Pamukkale.

Cappadocia, the historical region in central Anatolia known world-wide for its fairy chimneys, is THK’s second target to lift up homemade hot air balloons to the skies.

“There will be three homemade balloons in Cappadocia. [After Pamukkale] rides with them will be held in the near future,” he added.

According to official data, around 388,000 tourists floated over Cappadocia in 2021 in hot air balloons “watching the enchanting view” of the region covering four provinces, Nevşehir, Kayseri, Aksaray and Niğde.