Hot air balloons to be produced in country

Hot air balloons to be produced in country

Meltem Özgenç – ANKARA
Hot air balloons to be produced in country

Homemade hot air balloons will lift up to the skies over Türkiye in two tourism destinations, Pamukkale and Cappadocia, famous for hot air balloon rides, the head of the Turkish Aeronautical Association (THK) has said.

“The first two indigenous hot air balloons will rise over Pamukkale,” Abdullah Kaya said.

Pamukkale, which means “Cotton Castle” in Turkish, is a natural site in the western province of Denizli, famous for carbonate mineral left by the flowing of thermal spring water.

Highlighting the importance of Pamukkale for his institution, Kaya said, “THK started hot air balloon rides in Pamukkale for the first time in 2013. Now we have 19 firms there, carrying around 750 passengers in 40 rides daily.”

Saying that the hot air balloon companies purchase the air vehicles from abroad, Kaya said, “To put an end to this, we will start using homemade hot air balloons.”

According to the THK head, one homemade hot air balloon will carry 8 people and the other 18.

The first ride will be conducted in December and the second in February 2023 in Pamukkale.

Cappadocia, the historical region in central Anatolia known world-wide for its fairy chimneys, is THK’s second target to lift up homemade hot air balloons to the skies.

“There will be three homemade balloons in Cappadocia. [After Pamukkale] rides with them will be held in the near future,” he added.

According to official data, around 388,000 tourists floated over Cappadocia in 2021 in hot air balloons “watching the enchanting view” of the region covering four provinces, Nevşehir, Kayseri, Aksaray and Niğde.

ARTS & LIFE Christie’s cancels controversial T-rex auction in Hong Kong

Christie’s cancels controversial T-rex auction in Hong Kong
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish jets strike terror targets in northern Iraq, Syria

    Turkish jets strike terror targets in northern Iraq, Syria

  2. Tesla recalls 300K vehicles over taillight software glitch

    Tesla recalls 300K vehicles over taillight software glitch

  3. UK faces fresh wave of strikes over pay

    UK faces fresh wave of strikes over pay

  4. Man never gives up his dream of supporting children

    Man never gives up his dream of supporting children

  5. Man starts living in nature after struggling with COVID

    Man starts living in nature after struggling with COVID
Recommended
Some 16 provinces warned with yellow alert

Some 16 provinces warned with yellow alert
New plant species named after city found

New plant species named after city found
Women-only industrial zone supports enterprices

Women-only industrial zone supports enterprices
Women, children most affected by climate change: Minister

Women, children most affected by climate change: Minister
Türkiye signals anti-terror land operation into N Syria

Türkiye signals anti-terror land operation into N Syria
Baykar’s drone Kızılelma takes runway for first time

Baykar’s drone Kızılelma takes runway for first time
WORLD Forty-six dead as quake shakes Indonesias Java island

Forty-six dead as quake shakes Indonesia's Java island

A shallow 5.6-magnitude earthquake killed at least 46 people and injured hundreds when it damaged buildings and triggered landslides on Indonesia's main island of Java on Monday, officials said.

ECONOMY New tax thresholds for cars may take effect in December

New tax thresholds for cars may take effect in December

Tax thresholds for new vehicles may come into force as of Dec. 1, which can lead to a 7 to 10 percent reduction in prices, local media has reported.

SPORTS Binotto ‘relaxed’ about his future as Ferrari chief

Binotto ‘relaxed’ about his future as Ferrari chief

Ferrari team chief Mattia Binotto has said that he felt relaxed about his future despite reports in Italian news media that he is set to be replaced.