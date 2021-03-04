Hospitalizations being prevented via vaccine: Health minister

  March 04 2021

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
In a statement on the latest results of Phase 3 trials in Turkey of the Chinese-made Sinovac vaccine, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on March 4 its overall efficiency was 83.5% with a hospitalization prevention rate of 100%.

"Our experience also shows that hospitalizations are being prevented [via vaccine]," he added.

The clinical study was conducted on more than 10,000 volunteers, said Koca, adding that over 9 million doses of the vaccine had been administered in the country.

In a separate statement released after a meeting of Turkey's Coronavirus Scientific Advisory Board, Koca noted that the vaccination push had started to reduce the magnitude of the outbreak in the country.

"However, it is possible that mutant variants of the virus are observed more commonly. As such, measures will be in effect for variants as well," he said.

Koca also remarked that the Health Ministry would report the frequency of virus cases for every province weekly and update a province-based risk map every 15 days.

"These reports will come out on the weekends and measures, if and when necessary, will be effective from Monday onwards for 15 days," he added.

On Monday, Turkey started easing weekend curfews, while continuing weeknight curfews to stem the virus' spread. The country also allowed more face-to-face education and restaurant dining, based on local risk assessment.

