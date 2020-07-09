Hospitalization duration from coronavirus drops: Health minister

  • July 09 2020 09:15:00

Hospitalization duration from coronavirus drops: Health minister

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Hospitalization duration from coronavirus drops: Health minister

The average hospitalization duration in Turkey from the coronavirus has dropped, said the country's health minister on July 8. 

"The average hospitalization duration in Turkey was 21-22 days, now it is around three days, and the average intensive care duration was 18-20 days, now it is around two," Fahrettin Koca told a news conference following a meeting of the country's Coronavirus Scientific Advisory Board.

Koca underlined that most of the cases over the past three days came from the major provinces of Istanbul, Ankara, Gaziantep, Konya, Mardin, Diyarbakır, and Şanlıurfa.

Around 18,000 people have been fined over the past week due to not complying with coronavirus measures across Turkey, said Koca.

Since it originated in China last December, nearly 11.9 million COVID-19 cases have been reported worldwide so far, with recoveries topping 6.48 million, according to figures compiled by the U.S.' Johns Hopkins University.

The global death toll currently stands at over 545,000.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey’s map of active faults must be updated, says academic

    Turkey’s map of active faults must be updated, says academic

  2. Any attempt to divide Libya will produce devastating results: Presidential spokesperson

    Any attempt to divide Libya will produce devastating results: Presidential spokesperson

  3. Police raids yacht party over violation of COVID-19 measures

    Police raids yacht party over violation of COVID-19 measures

  4. Anatolia’s uniquely shaped lake dries up completely

    Anatolia’s uniquely shaped lake dries up completely

  5. No intermediaries in talks with Turkey: Greek PM

    No intermediaries in talks with Turkey: Greek PM
Recommended
Turkish virus experts pay working visit to Azerbaijan

Turkish virus experts pay working visit to Azerbaijan
Sunken migrant boat found in eastern Turkey

Sunken migrant boat found in eastern Turkey

UK, Turkey in agreement on political solution in Libya: Çavuşoğlu

UK, Turkey in agreement on political solution in Libya: Çavuşoğlu
Turkey slams US military decision on Greek Cyprus

Turkey slams US military decision on Greek Cyprus

Bar association bill goes to general assembly for discussions

Bar association bill goes to general assembly for discussions
Any attempt to divide Libya will produce devastating results: Presidential spokesperson

Any attempt to divide Libya will produce devastating results: Presidential spokesperson
WORLD Belgrade protest over virus curfew turns violent again

Belgrade protest over virus curfew turns violent again

The Serbian capital was hit by clashes for a second night on July 8 as police skirmished with protesters outraged over the government’s handling of coronavirus pandemic.
ECONOMY Furniture exporters eyeing American markets: Association

Furniture exporters eyeing American markets: Association

Turkish furniture manufacturers are eyeing the American markets to ramp up exports, according to a sectoral association.
SPORTS Turkish Süper Lig to kick-off in September

Turkish Süper Lig to kick-off in September

The 2020-2021 Turkish Super Lig season will start on Sept. 11 and end on May 16.