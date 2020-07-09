Hospitalization duration from coronavirus drops: Health minister

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

The average hospitalization duration in Turkey from the coronavirus has dropped, said the country's health minister on July 8.

"The average hospitalization duration in Turkey was 21-22 days, now it is around three days, and the average intensive care duration was 18-20 days, now it is around two," Fahrettin Koca told a news conference following a meeting of the country's Coronavirus Scientific Advisory Board.

Koca underlined that most of the cases over the past three days came from the major provinces of Istanbul, Ankara, Gaziantep, Konya, Mardin, Diyarbakır, and Şanlıurfa.

Around 18,000 people have been fined over the past week due to not complying with coronavirus measures across Turkey, said Koca.

Since it originated in China last December, nearly 11.9 million COVID-19 cases have been reported worldwide so far, with recoveries topping 6.48 million, according to figures compiled by the U.S.' Johns Hopkins University.

The global death toll currently stands at over 545,000.