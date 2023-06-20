Hospital flooded in Manisa as torrential rains continue

MANİSA

After the Turkish State Meteorological Services has warned several provinces with a “yellow code” for adverse weather conditions once again, many properties including a hospital in the western province of Manisa have been damaged due to the flood caused by strong downpours.

After the downpour in Akhisar district of Manisa, many houses and workplaces and Akhisar Mustafa Kirazoğlu State Hospital were flooded.

While the streets were filled with water to about 60 centimeters high, cars were flooded as well. The roof of a marketplace in the district also collapsed due to excessive rainfall.

After the rainfall, the power in Mustafa Kirazoğlu State Hospital was cut off for security purposes, and 13 patients in critical condition were transferred to other hospitals in the surrounding districts and provinces by ambulances.

Manisa Governor Yaşar Karadeniz told local media that they have received approximately 300 calls, and fire brigade and AFAD teams are responding to these notifications.

“Our only consolation is that there were no injuries or loss of life,” Karadeniz said.

Meanwhile, according to the latest assessments made by the Turkish State Meteorological Services, it is predicted that the weather throughout the country will be partly and very cloudy, with showers and thunderstorms in Marmara, Central Aegean, Mediterranean, Central Anatolia, Black Sea and the north of Eastern Anatolia.

Air temperatures are estimated to increase by two to four degrees around the Central Aegean and Thrace, and decrease by three to five degrees around Central Anatolia and eastern parts of Türkiye, and there will be no significant change in other places.

The officials also announced a “yellow alert” for 13 provinces, these are Ankara, Çankırı, Eskişehir, Kayseri, Kırşehir, Kocaeli, Konya, Nevşehir, Sakarya, Sivas, Yozgat, Kırıkkale and Düzce.