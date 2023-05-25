Hong Kong-flagged vessel briefly runs aground in Egypt's vital Suez Canal

Hong Kong-flagged vessel briefly runs aground in Egypt's vital Suez Canal

CAIRO
Hong Kong-flagged vessel briefly runs aground in Egypts vital Suez Canal

A Hong Kong-flagged ship briefly ran aground Thursday in Egypt's vital Suez Canal, though authorities said they were able to refloat it after it momentarily disrupted the waterway.

The Xin Hai Tong 23 ran aground at the southern mouth of the Suez Canal, the body that oversees the waterway said in a statement. The ship was being towed to another area by three tug boats after an “emergency malfunction," it said, that caused it to stop sailing.

The Suez Canal Authority said that traffic flow had returned to normal in the canal, which connects the Red Sea to the Mediterranean Sea. Leth Agencies, which oversees traffic in the canal, had said that four other vessels were stopped in line behind it after it ran aground.

The ship is a bulk carrier, which typically carries cargo. The ship measures some 190 meters (625 feet) by 32 meters (105 feet).

The Ever Given, a colossal container ship that crashed into a bank on a single-lane stretch of the canal in March 2021, blocking the waterway, was bigger. A massive salvage effort by a flotilla of tugboats, helped by the tides, freed the skyscraper-sized vessel six days later, ending the crisis and allowing hundreds of waiting ships to pass through the canal.

Suez Canal,

TÜRKIYE 30.3 million tons of grain shipped via Black Sea corridor

30.3 million tons of grain shipped via Black Sea corridor
LATEST NEWS

  1. 30.3 million tons of grain shipped via Black Sea corridor

    30.3 million tons of grain shipped via Black Sea corridor

  2. First step taken for return of Syrian refugees

    First step taken for return of Syrian refugees

  3. Central Bank keeps policy rate stable

    Central Bank keeps policy rate stable

  4. May 14 polls showed ‘dictatorship claims pure nonsense’: Erdoğan

    May 14 polls showed ‘dictatorship claims pure nonsense’: Erdoğan

  5. Six drones downed in Crimea, no victims: governor

    Six drones downed in Crimea, no victims: governor
Recommended
Six drones downed in Crimea, no victims: governor

Six drones downed in Crimea, no victims: governor
Trump and DeSantis rivalry intensifies

Trump and DeSantis' rivalry intensifies
S Korea to conduct satellite launch as N Korea to fire 1st military spy satellite

S Korea to conduct satellite launch as N Korea to fire 1st military spy satellite
Russia claims it repelled one of wars most serious cross-border attacks

Russia claims it repelled one of war's most serious cross-border attacks
DeSantis set to make presidential campaign announcement

DeSantis set to make presidential campaign announcement
Fighting in Russia as Ukraine sabotage group crosses border

Fighting in Russia as Ukraine 'sabotage' group crosses border
WORLD Six drones downed in Crimea, no victims: governor

Six drones downed in Crimea, no victims: governor

Six drones were downed or blocked overnight in Russian-annexed Crimea, the region's Moscow-appointed governor said on Thursday.

ECONOMY Central Bank keeps policy rate stable

Central Bank keeps policy rate stable

Türkiye’s Central Bank has decided to keep its policy rate -one-week repo auction rate- unchanged at 8.5 percent.
SPORTS UEFA publishes Istanbul guide before final match

UEFA publishes Istanbul guide before final match

With only a couple of weeks left before the Champions League final to be played on June 10, UEFA has published an Istanbul catalog describing the city as “a truly iconic global gem.”