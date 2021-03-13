Hollywood star ‘left Antalya with good memories’

ANTALYA

Hollywood star Jason Statham, who has been in the country for the shooting of a new movie named “Five Eyes” by famous director Guy Ritchie, has left the Mediterranean province of Antalya after a two-month stay.



Staying at a hotel in Belek during his visit, Statham met with Ali Şafak Öztürk, the chairman of the hotel’s board of directors, before his departure, according to a report by state-run Anadolu Agency.



The actor, who stayed in the country for about two months and appeared in many formal events during his time in the city, was reported to have liked Turkey and Antalya very much.



Statham was very impressed by the Turkish culture and hospitality and he wanted to come back to Antalya with his family, it reported.



During the meeting, Öztürk also invited Statham with his family for a holiday.



The shooting of the movie “Five Eyes” had been continuing for a while at the EXPO open-air film set in Antalya.



The film marks the latest collaboration between Ritchie and Statham, who have previously worked together on “Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels,” “Snatch” and “Revolver” as well as the upcoming action thriller “Wrath of Man.”