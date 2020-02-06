Hollywood legend Kirk Douglas dies aged 103

  • February 06 2020 10:23:19

Hollywood legend Kirk Douglas dies aged 103

WASHINGTON-Anadolu Agency
Hollywood legend Kirk Douglas dies aged 103

Legendary actor Kirk Douglas has died at the age of 103, his son, actor Michael Douglas, confirmed on Feb. 5.

"It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103," Michael said on Instagram.

"To the world, he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to."

No cause was given for the death of the last leading man of Hollywood's Golden Age. He was best known for his role in the 1960's film Spartacus.

"Kirk's life was well-lived, and he leaves a legacy in film that will endure for generations to come, and a history as a renowned philanthropist who worked to aid the public and bring peace to the planet," said Michael.

Douglas was nominated three times for best actor by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for Champion (1949), The Bad and the Beautiful (1952) and Lust for Life (1956).

He received an honorary Oscar in 1996.

Director Steven Spielberg paid tribute to his work and life.

"Kirk kept his film star-charisma directly to the ending of his fantastic life, and I am honored to have been a little portion of the past 45 years," Spielberg said in a statement.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Plane skids off runway at airport in Istanbul, kills three

    Plane skids off runway at airport in Istanbul, kills three

  2. Second avalanche buries search team, kills at least 33

    Second avalanche buries search team, kills at least 33

  3. Cappadocia under snow: A winter fairy tale

    Cappadocia under snow: A winter fairy tale

  4. Erdoğan: Syrian regime must withdraw from Idlib de-escalation zone by end-February

    Erdoğan: Syrian regime must withdraw from Idlib de-escalation zone by end-February

  5. Germany pledges 25 million euros to Turkey for brick houses in Idlib

    Germany pledges 25 million euros to Turkey for brick houses in Idlib
Recommended
Women at the Oscars: Often in a secondary role

Women at the Oscars: Often in a secondary role

Hierapolis trailing Hagia Sophia in visitor number

Hierapolis trailing Hagia Sophia in visitor number
Istanbuls Galata Tower marks World Cancer Day

Istanbul's Galata Tower marks World Cancer Day
Artist pushes the boundaries of sculpture with ‘Earthly Realm’

Artist pushes the boundaries of sculpture with ‘Earthly Realm’
Beethoven in spotlight at Junes Istanbul Music Fest

Beethoven in spotlight at June's Istanbul Music Fest

Happily ever after Data shows no more

Happily ever after? Data shows no more

WORLD 12 Israeli soldiers injured in car-ramming attack

12 Israeli soldiers injured in car-ramming attack

At least 12 Israeli soldiers were injured in a car-ramming attack in Western Jerusalem on Feb. 6 morning, Israeli army said.
ECONOMY Pharma giant Sanofi charged in misuse of epilepsy drug

Pharma giant Sanofi charged in misuse of epilepsy drug

Sanofi, one of France's largest pharmaceutical companies, is being charged by French prosecutors for its failure to fully inform the public and causing harm with its epilepsy drug Depakine.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe beat Zenit for third straight EuroLeague win

Fenerbahçe beat Zenit for third straight EuroLeague win

Fenerbahçe Beko defeated Russia's Zenit for a third straight win on Feb. 6 in the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague.