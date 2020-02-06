Hollywood legend Kirk Douglas dies aged 103

WASHINGTON-Anadolu Agency

Legendary actor Kirk Douglas has died at the age of 103, his son, actor Michael Douglas, confirmed on Feb. 5.

"It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103," Michael said on Instagram.

"To the world, he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to."

No cause was given for the death of the last leading man of Hollywood's Golden Age. He was best known for his role in the 1960's film Spartacus.

"Kirk's life was well-lived, and he leaves a legacy in film that will endure for generations to come, and a history as a renowned philanthropist who worked to aid the public and bring peace to the planet," said Michael.

Douglas was nominated three times for best actor by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for Champion (1949), The Bad and the Beautiful (1952) and Lust for Life (1956).

He received an honorary Oscar in 1996.

Director Steven Spielberg paid tribute to his work and life.

"Kirk kept his film star-charisma directly to the ending of his fantastic life, and I am honored to have been a little portion of the past 45 years," Spielberg said in a statement.