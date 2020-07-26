Historical stone building becomes Hatay City Museum

  • July 26 2020 12:08:00

Historical stone building becomes Hatay City Museum

ANTAKYA
Historical stone building becomes Hatay City Museum

The history, daily life and culture of the southeastern province of Hatay, dubbed the city of “coexistence,” will be introduced at the City Museum. The museum opened in a historical stone building that served as the Antakya Archeology Museum for 66 years until 2014.

The artifacts in the stone building, which was built in 1934 upon the advice of French archaeologist Claude M. Prost and began serving as the Antakya Archaeological Museum when Hatay joined the Turkish Republic in 1934, were transformed to the Hatay Archaeology Museum in 2014 for a better display.

Within the scope of the work started to gain the historical stone building, which was left empty for six years, in tourism, the survey and restoration projects were approved by the Adana Cultural and Heritage Preservation Board. The restoration and landscaping of the historical stone building has been completed.

The museum is set to open next month. It will introduce the city’s history, trade, production, daily life and food culture in six sections.

Also, the Hatay State Museum, which is home to the wax sculptures of Tayfur Sökmen, the only president of the Republic of Hatay before joining the Turkish Republic, and of those who were in Parliament, was moved to the new museum, too.

Speaking to state-run Anadolu Agency, Hatay Governor Rahmi Doğan said that Hatay is an important city due to its history, culture and gastronomy.

Stating that they redesigned the former museum as a City Museum, Doğan said: “The City Museum was designed in six exhibition halls. There are sections describing the daily life, production, trade, gastronomy and history of Hatay. There is also Hatay State Museum in an exhibition hall inside. In fact, this was a section inside the Hatay Governor’s Office building, our citizens who came to this building had the opportunity to see this place only. We included this section in the Governor’s Office in the new museum. Here, it will be opened as the sixth exhibition hall.”

Historical stone building becomes Hatay City Museum

Stating that a very large number of tourists are hosted especially in the city on weekends, Doğan said that they can visit the Hatay Archeology Museum, Necmi Asfuroğlu Archeology Museum, Medical and Aromatic Plants Museum, Thematic Agriculture Museum and St. Pierre Museum of Monument as well as the City Museum.

Doğan noted that they are doing important works to revive the tourism of the city, adding, “When it comes to Hatay, gastronomy comes to mind. People come to Hatay to try different tastes because the appetizer culture and food varieties here really satisfy our guests. We have different alternatives; people see history, culture and art and know about the different tastes here.”

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey disappointed those expecting it to bow down: Erdoğan

    Turkey disappointed those expecting it to bow down: Erdoğan

  2. Ankara condemns statements by Greek officials, burning of Turkish flag

    Ankara condemns statements by Greek officials, burning of Turkish flag

  3. Coronation area not carpeted in Hagia Sophia: Official

    Coronation area not carpeted in Hagia Sophia: Official

  4. Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

    Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

  5. Turkish duo enjoy free and economical life with their caravans

    Turkish duo enjoy free and economical life with their caravans
Recommended
Passion for purple revives ancient dye in Tunisia

Passion for purple revives ancient dye in Tunisia
Fleetwood Mac guitarist Peter Green dies aged 73

Fleetwood Mac guitarist Peter Green dies aged 73
Sao Paulo postpones carnival over coronavirus

Sao Paulo postpones carnival over coronavirus
Turkish police seize 155 historical artifacts

Turkish police seize 155 historical artifacts

Port city of Iasos awaits visitors

Port city of Iasos awaits visitors
Beykoz Kundura launches summer program

Beykoz Kundura launches summer program
WORLD At least 24 Rohingya migrants feared drowned off Malaysia

At least 24 Rohingya migrants feared drowned off Malaysia

A Rohingya migrant is feared to be the only survivor from a boat carrying at least two dozen asylum seekers that is believed to have run into difficulty off the Malaysian coast near Thailand, a coastguard official said on July 26.    
ECONOMY Standard & Poors affirms Turkey credit ratings

Standard & Poor's affirms Turkey credit ratings

The Standard & Poor's (S&P) rating agency affirmed Turkey's sovereign credit ratings on July 24 and kept its outlook "stable."  
SPORTS Malatyaspor, Kayseri relegated from top flight

Malatyaspor, Kayseri relegated from top flight

Malatyaspor and Kayserispor will be joining Ankaragücü in the First Division next season after they failed to avoid relegation in the final week of the Turkish Süper Lig.