Parts of historical castle in Gaziantep level in earthquake

GAZİANTEP

Parts of the Gaziantep Castle’s walls and watch towers were levelled while other areas of the structure were damaged following the 7.7 magnitude earthquake on Feb. 6, images from the region showed.

The castle was first used as a watch tower and was expanded into a castle during Roman times. It underwent renovation numerous times, the last time in the early 2000s.