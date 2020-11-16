Historic Vaniköy Mosque to be restored after fire damage

  • November 16 2020 09:18:00

Historic Vaniköy Mosque to be restored after fire damage

ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency
Historic Vaniköy Mosque to be restored after fire damage

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan expressed his sadness late on Nov. 15 over a fire at Istanbul’s 17th century Vanikoy Mosque and said restoration work would be carried out soon.

“Today, the fire at the historic Vanikoy Mosque, one of the symbols of the Bosphorus, has deeply saddened us all,” he said on Twitter.

“I hope that as soon as possible, we will restore our mosque in accordance with its historical texture and origin, leaving a legacy for future generations.”

Officials said earlier Sunday that the fire, which caused major damage, had been extinguished.

In a statement, the Governorship of Istanbul said the fire broke out around 13:30 p.m. (1030 GMT) in the mosque, which is located on the banks of the Bosphorus in Uskudar district.

Firefighters doused the blaze with the support of the Coast Guard Command.

The cause of the fire is not yet known and an investigation has been launched.

The mosque, mainly made from wood, was built in 1665 by Vani Mehmet Efendi, a Turkish scholar.

Turkey, vaniköy,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Erdoğan vows two-state solution to Cyprus problem

    Erdoğan vows two-state solution to Cyprus problem

  2. Virus caseloads weighing on Turkish hospitals, says health minister

    Virus caseloads weighing on Turkish hospitals, says health minister

  3. Turkish lira gains ground rapidly this week

    Turkish lira gains ground rapidly this week

  4. Residents unwilling to vacate their homes even under risk of collapse: Report

    Residents unwilling to vacate their homes even under risk of collapse: Report

  5. Coronavirus death toll reaches 11,507 as daily patients increase by 3,223

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 11,507 as daily patients increase by 3,223
Recommended
Ethiopia explains legal measures in Tigray to Turkey

Ethiopia explains legal measures in Tigray to Turkey
EU ready to support negotiations in Turkish Cyprus

EU ready to support negotiations in Turkish Cyprus
Turkey slams Israel’s decision allowing new settlements

Turkey slams Israel’s decision allowing new settlements
Education: A fundamental human right or a tool to play: Op-ed

Education: A fundamental human right or a tool to play: Op-ed
Man arrested after attacking hospital staff in Ankara

Man arrested after attacking hospital staff in Ankara
Virus caseloads weighing on Turkish hospitals, says health minister

Virus caseloads weighing on Turkish hospitals, says health minister
WORLD SpaceX launches four astronauts to ISS

SpaceX launches four astronauts to ISS

Four astronauts were successfully launched on the SpaceX Crew Dragon "Resilience" to the International Space Station on Nov. 15, the first of what the US hopes will be many routine missions following a successful test flight in late spring.
ECONOMY Auto production exceeds 1 mln in January-October

Auto production exceeds 1 mln in January-October

Turkey's automotive production, including light commercial vehicles, tractors, and automobiles, surpassed 1 million in this January-October period, a sectoral report revealed on Nov. 16.

SPORTS Turkey beat Russia 3-2 in Nations League

Turkey beat Russia 3-2 in Nations League

Turkey defeated Russia on Nov. 15 with a score of 3-2 in a UEFA Nations League group match, winning its first victory this year.