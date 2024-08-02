Historic shipwreck in Fethiye to boost marine tourism

Historic shipwreck in Fethiye to boost marine tourism

The wreck of a historic offshore tugboat that served the U.S. Army during World War II is being converted into a tourist attraction, with hopes of boosting marine tourism in the western province of Muğla's Fethiye district.

The “Marinel 1,” originally built in the Levingston Shipyard, was purchased in 2004 by Ahmet Karaçöl and Murat Köksal for $40,000. The tugboat, reconfigured for tourism at a cost of about $3 million, met an unfortunate fate on Oct 2, 2010.

Around 15 miles south from Dalaman, an electrical fire broke out onboard. Despite the prompt intervention of the TCG Anafartalar submarine and two naval boats on exercise nearby, the fire caused extensive damage.

Captain Kazım Kırbıyık and his companions Salim Kırbıyık and Salim Sayar were rescued by the submarine and transported to a hospital for treatment due to smoke inhalation.

The “Marinel 1” now rests at a depth of approximately 10-12 meters near Şövalye Island.

The Fethiye Chamber of Shipping has launched a project to locate and showcase the boat for marine tourism. Extensive research determined the wreck’s location. A professional diving team has since filmed the submerged vessel using underwater cameras.

İlyas Tugay, the head of IMEAK Fethiye Chamber of Shipping, expressed optimism about the project’s impact.

“The ‘Marinel 1’ will be very functional for maritime tourism. The historical significance of the ‘Marinel 1’ creates a compelling story for visitors. The wreck’s condition, with minimal deformation, makes it an excellent diving site,” he said.

Efforts are underway to further promote the wreck as a key attraction. Should the initiative succeed, Dalaman Bay may also see the relocation of another wreck to boost tourism.

