Historic sailboat passes through Bosphorus

ISTANBUL

A 94-year-old sailing ship named Kruzenshtern, known as the second-largest sailing training ship in the world, passed through the Bosphorus Strait and sailed to the Black Sea on April 19.



The next stop of the Russian-flagged ship, which went on a world tour due to the 200th anniversary of the Russian seafarers’ discovery of Antarctica, named Bellingshausen and Lazarus, will be the port of Novorossiysk, on the Black Sea coast.



The ship, which was completed in Germany in 1926, left the Bosphorus an hour-and-a-half hours after entering the Marmara Sea.



Kruzenshtern, which is 114 meters long and 14 meters wide, was called Padau in the first years of its life.



The sailboat, which was handed over to the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR) in 1946 after World War II, served as the training ship of the Soviet Navy for many years.



Used in all three German movies in the past, the ship was handed over to the Soviet Academy of Sciences in 1965 and is still used for educational purposes.