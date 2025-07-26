Historic Roman bath draws visitors in central Türkiye

YOZGAT

The ancient Roman bath Basilica Therma, also locally known as the “King’s Daughter,” in Türkiye’s central province of Yozgat’s Sarıkaya continues to attract visitors, especially expatriates returning home for the summer.

Listed on UNESCO’s World Heritage Tentative List, the 2,000-year-old bath stands out with its unique architecture and continuously flowing 50 degrees Celsius thermal water.

Legend has it that the thermal waters cured the ailing daughter of a Roman king from Kayseri, located in what is now central Türkiye.

Locals have since referred to the site as the “King’s Daughter.”

Following the completion of landscaping and restoration efforts in August last year, the site opened to visitors under the supervision of the local museum directorate.

Since then, it has seen an increase in tourist numbers, particularly among Turkish expatriates who come from various European countries during summer to spend their holiday in Türkiye.

Mubin Demirkıran, the district governor of Sarıkaya, stated that the Roman bath served as a healing center during ancient times and is one of only two such structures in the world, the other being in Bath, England.

“The Roman bath in Bath, England, receives nearly a million visitors annually. We are expecting more visitors to Sarıkaya as well,” he said.

He noted the recent renovations have made the area more accessible for tourists.

Faruk İnanmış, an expatriate living in France and currently vacationing in Nevşehir, visited the site after hearing about it.

“There are only two of these in the world. That caught my attention,” he said. “We came here as a family. It’s a stunning place. Once you're inside, you feel like you're living through something extraordinary. I highly recommend it to everyone.”

“We’re at the historic bath right now. It’s a beautiful spot and perfect for taking pictures. We invite everyone to come and see it,” another visitor, Sevde Özgür, said.