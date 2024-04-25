Historic Hamidiye Fountain restored after decades

ISTANBUL

The historic Hamidiye Fountain in Istanbul’s Beyoğlu district has undergone a successful restoration by the Istanbul Municipality Heritage Department.

Built to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Sultan Abdülhamit II's ascension to the throne in 1901, the fountain originally stood near the Galatasaray Police Station. However, zoning projects in 1942 necessitated its relocation to a spot in front of a wall near Galatasaray High School.

For nearly three decades, the fountain remained encased in an iron cage, neglected and eventually used as a parking lot for motorcycles. The municipality heritage team's restoration has completely transformed the once-dilapidated landmark.

Urban historian Selçuk Eracun expressed his appreciation for the restoration efforts, particularly the removal of the iron bars and the cleaning of the surrounding vegetation. However, Eracun raised concerns about the ongoing threat to the fountain. Its location on a ramp exposes it to increased exhaust fumes, potentially causing discoloration. More importantly, the return of motorcycle parking hinders public access to the fountain. Eracun urged authorities to address this issue promptly.