Historic Hamidiye Fountain restored after decades

Historic Hamidiye Fountain restored after decades

ISTANBUL
Historic Hamidiye Fountain restored after decades

The historic Hamidiye Fountain in Istanbul’s Beyoğlu district has undergone a successful restoration by the Istanbul Municipality Heritage Department.

Built to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Sultan Abdülhamit II's ascension to the throne in 1901, the fountain originally stood near the Galatasaray Police Station. However, zoning projects in 1942 necessitated its relocation to a spot in front of a wall near Galatasaray High School.

For nearly three decades, the fountain remained encased in an iron cage, neglected and eventually used as a parking lot for motorcycles. The municipality heritage team's restoration has completely transformed the once-dilapidated landmark.

Urban historian Selçuk Eracun expressed his appreciation for the restoration efforts, particularly the removal of the iron bars and the cleaning of the surrounding vegetation. However, Eracun raised concerns about the ongoing threat to the fountain. Its location on a ramp exposes it to increased exhaust fumes, potentially causing discoloration. More importantly, the return of motorcycle parking hinders public access to the fountain. Eracun urged authorities to address this issue promptly.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye seeks positive momentum in Eurofighter negotiations, sources say

Türkiye seeks positive momentum in Eurofighter negotiations, sources say
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye seeks positive momentum in Eurofighter negotiations, sources say

    Türkiye seeks positive momentum in Eurofighter negotiations, sources say

  2. Central Bank holds key interest rate steady at 50 percent

    Central Bank holds key interest rate steady at 50 percent

  3. EU to register ‘döner kebab’ as Turkish specialty

    EU to register ‘döner kebab’ as Turkish specialty

  4. Desert dust engulfs Türkiye’s west

    Desert dust engulfs Türkiye’s west

  5. Hamas official says group would lay down weapons in case of a two-state solution

    Hamas official says group would lay down weapons in case of a two-state solution
Recommended
Central Bank holds key interest rate steady at 50 percent

Central Bank holds key interest rate steady at 50 percent
EU to register ‘döner kebab’ as Turkish specialty

EU to register ‘döner kebab’ as Turkish specialty
Desert dust engulfs Türkiye’s west

Desert dust engulfs Türkiye’s west
Touristic Diyarbakır Express makes first trip

Touristic Diyarbakır Express makes first trip
Ministry seizes 20 tons of illegal pesticide

Ministry seizes 20 tons of illegal pesticide
Caretta caretta season starts in country’s west

Caretta caretta season starts in country’s west
WORLD Hamas official says group would lay down weapons in case of a two-state solution

Hamas official says group would lay down weapons in case of a two-state solution

A top Hamas political official told The Associated Press the Islamic militant group is willing to agree to a truce of five years or more with Israel and that it would lay down its weapons and convert into a political party if an independent Palestinian state is established along pre-1967 borders.
ECONOMY Business morale improves, capacity utilization rises in April

Business morale improves, capacity utilization rises in April

Business morale improved while the capacity utilization rate in the key manufacturing sector increased in April, separate data from the Central Bank showed on April 24.
SPORTS Tour of Türkiye embarks on 8-stage journey

Tour of Türkiye embarks on 8-stage journey

The 59th Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye (TUR) kicks off on April 21 in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya with the participation of 25 professional cycling teams.
﻿