Historic Gilindire Cave reopens to visitors after renovations

The 11,000-year-old Gilindire Cave Natural Protected Area and Nature Park in the southern province of Mersin’s Aydıncık district has reopened to the public after significant enhancements.

The cave, which was revealed 15 years ago, has recently reopened after undergoing extensive restoration of its landscaping, entrance, walking paths, stairs, viewing areas and lighting.

Mersin Governor Ali Hamza Pehlivan highlighted the cave's transformation under the Guided Projects Program, supported by the provincial governor's office. With approvals from the Nature Conservation Board, the upgrades include a new entrance gate, carved stone steps and better viewing areas, making the cave more accessible and enjoyable for visitors.

Registered as a sensitive area, Gilindire Cave holds historical and geological importance. Pehlivan noted that although discovered in 1999, evidence of human presence in the cave dates back to 10,000-11,000 years.

Researchers estimated the cave's formation to be between 30 million and 50 million years ago. During the ice age, hydrological movements caused the Mediterranean Sea to rise and recede, forming the cave and its striking stalactites and stalagmites over thousands of years.

One of the cave's most remarkable features is the Mirror Lake, a 47-meter-deep lake located at the cave's bottom. Formed by rock fractures, sea leakage and rainwater filtration, the lake's partially sodic fresh water adds a unique allure to the site.

Visitors can now easily access the cave, with a new entrance route from the main road to the cave's gate. The descent from the entrance to Mirror Lake spans approximately 400 meters, with 351 safely constructed steps.

Additional facilities at the entrance, operated by the Aydıncık Municipality and supervised by the General Directorate of Nature Conservation and National Parks, ensure a comfortable visit. The provincial governor's office and the provincial directorate of culture and tourism monitor the site to maintain its appeal as a key tourist destination.

