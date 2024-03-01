Historic Bulgur Palas reopens as cultural center

The 112-year-old Bulgur Palas, designed by an Italian architect, is now open to the public following extensive restoration works by the Istanbul Municipality.

The building, whose original name was Bolulu Habip Bey Mansion and whose project was designed by the Italian architect Giulio Mongeri in 1912, was known to the people as Bulgur Palas.

The building was used for a long time as a bank's residence and archive and was then completely abandoned.

In 2021, the Istanbul Municipality purchased the Bulgur Palas for restoration. After restoration work was completed, the historic building welcomed Istanbul residents on Feb. 27, as a new generation cultural and exhibition center with its 135-seat library, exhibition hall, restaurant, multi-purpose event areas and observation terrace with a unique view of Istanbul.

Speaking at the opening program in front of Bulgur Palas in Istanbul's Fatih district, Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu said preserving history is a critical indicator of civilization.

İmamoğlu stated that protecting history in an ancient city such as Istanbul also requires a careful attitude.

The first cultural activity organized in the historical building located on Kocamustafapasa Hill in Fatih was the "Magnum in Istanbul" exhibition.

The 77th anniversary exhibition of Magnum Photos, one of the most respected photography agencies in the world, consists of more than 200 photographs by 70 artists.

