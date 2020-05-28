Historians examining ancient sarcophagus find depictions of Trojan War

  • May 28 2020 07:01:00

Historians examining ancient sarcophagus find depictions of Trojan War

BURSA
A marble sarcophagus believed to date back to the second century Roman Empire era and unearthed in 2015 in an olive garden in the northwestern province of Bursa’s İznik district has been determined to be telling the story of the Trojan War.

Art historians examining the sarcophagus exhibited at the İznik Archeology Museum have been carrying out studies on the relic that has several small-sized statutes.

The experts have been able to unveil that the sarcophagus was depicting the Trojan War, the Greek Aka King Agamemnon and the warrior Achilles.

Sculptures representing the spring, summer and autumn seasons were also found on the other side of the sarcophagus.

Bursa’s İznik is primarily known as the site of the first and second councils of Nicaea which was the first effort to attain consensus in the church through an assembly representing all of Christendom.

