Hilary Duff set to return to music

LOS ANGELES
After more than a decade away from the recording studio, American actress and singer Hilary Duff is preparing a comeback that has her fans buzzing with excitement.

The former Disney Channel star, who first won global fame in the early 2000s through the hit show “Lizzie McGuire” and a string of successful pop albums, announced she has signed with Atlantic Records and is currently working on fresh material.

Duff revealed that the project will not only mark her first album in 10 years but will also be accompanied by a new docuseries titled “Because That’s What Dreams Are Made Of.” The series is expected to chronicle her personal and professional journey, offering behind-the-scenes insight into her return to music, her experiences as a performer and her balancing of career with motherhood.

The 37-year-old star’s music career had largely been on hold since her 2015 album “Breathe In. Breathe Out.” The forthcoming album signals a significant new chapter, with Duff promising a sound that reflects both her maturity and the pop sensibility that made her a chart favorite two decades ago.

Fans will also see Duff preparing for live performances again, something she has not done extensively in years.

“It feels like the right time to come back to the stage and reconnect with people through music,” she said in a statement. With the album and documentary set for release in 2026, Duff appears ready to embrace her dual identity as both a seasoned actress and a pop star returning to her roots.

