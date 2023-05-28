Higher education graduates make up 23.9 pct of population

ANKARA

The rate of associate degree, bachelor’s degree, master’s degree and doctorate aged 25 and over in Türkiye’s total population was 23.9 percent in 2022, the data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) have shown.

According to the TÜİK’s data regarding the national education figures released on May 26, the ratio of the number of people who graduated from the undergraduate and higher education level was 9.8 percent in 2008, marking an essential rise in trend.

The institute also calculated the rate of those graduating from primary school and over in the mentioned age group at 92.5 percent last year.

This figure was determined as 81.1 percent in 2008.

While elaborating on mean years of schooling for the population aged 25 and over, this ratio was 9.2 percent years in 2022, with a rise of 26 percent compared to the 2011 figures.

When it was evaluated gender-based, the data revealed that the mean years of schooling for women were 8.5 years, and for men, it was 10 years.

The gender parity index, which represented the ratio of female to male values of mean years of schooling, increased from 0.78 in 2011 to 0.84 in 2022, showing an increase each year.

In 2022, the province with the highest mean years of schooling for the same age group was the capital Ankara, with 10.6 years.

The capital was followed by Istanbul, the Central Anatolian province of Eskişehir and the northwestern province of Kocaeli, respectively.

On the other hand, the city with the lowest average years of schooling was the eastern province of Ağrı last year, with 7.2 years.

The southern province of Şanlıurfa and the eastern provinces of Van and Muş followed Ağrı.

The southeastern province of Şırnak was the city that showed the highest increase in mean years of schooling in 2022.

The literacy research also showed that the ratio of literate people aged 6 and over was 97.6 in 2022.

The city with the highest literacy rate was the southern province of Antalya, with 99 percent.

On the other hand, the lowest literacy rate was calculated in the eastern province of Mardin, with 93.6 percent.

The provinces with the highest literacy rate among women in 2022 were Antalya and the northwestern city of Çanakkale, while there was no significant difference in the literacy rate among men across the country.