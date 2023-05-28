Higher education graduates make up 23.9 pct of population

Higher education graduates make up 23.9 pct of population

ANKARA
Higher education graduates make up 23.9 pct of population

The rate of associate degree, bachelor’s degree, master’s degree and doctorate aged 25 and over in Türkiye’s total population was 23.9 percent in 2022, the data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) have shown.

According to the TÜİK’s data regarding the national education figures released on May 26, the ratio of the number of people who graduated from the undergraduate and higher education level was 9.8 percent in 2008, marking an essential rise in trend.

The institute also calculated the rate of those graduating from primary school and over in the mentioned age group at 92.5 percent last year.

This figure was determined as 81.1 percent in 2008.

While elaborating on mean years of schooling for the population aged 25 and over, this ratio was 9.2 percent years in 2022, with a rise of 26 percent compared to the 2011 figures.

When it was evaluated gender-based, the data revealed that the mean years of schooling for women were 8.5 years, and for men, it was 10 years.

The gender parity index, which represented the ratio of female to male values of mean years of schooling, increased from 0.78 in 2011 to 0.84 in 2022, showing an increase each year.

In 2022, the province with the highest mean years of schooling for the same age group was the capital Ankara, with 10.6 years.

The capital was followed by Istanbul, the Central Anatolian province of Eskişehir and the northwestern province of Kocaeli, respectively.

On the other hand, the city with the lowest average years of schooling was the eastern province of Ağrı last year, with 7.2 years.

The southern province of Şanlıurfa and the eastern provinces of Van and Muş followed Ağrı.

The southeastern province of Şırnak was the city that showed the highest increase in mean years of schooling in 2022.

The literacy research also showed that the ratio of literate people aged 6 and over was 97.6 in 2022.

The city with the highest literacy rate was the southern province of Antalya, with 99 percent.

On the other hand, the lowest literacy rate was calculated in the eastern province of Mardin, with 93.6 percent.

The provinces with the highest literacy rate among women in 2022 were Antalya and the northwestern city of Çanakkale, while there was no significant difference in the literacy rate among men across the country.

TÜRKIYE Election held amidst tight security measures

Election held amidst tight security measures
LATEST NEWS

  1. Election held amidst tight security measures

    Election held amidst tight security measures

  2. Azerbaijan marks 105th Independence Day

    Azerbaijan marks 105th Independence Day

  3. Erdoğan votes for runoff elections in Istanbul 

    Erdoğan votes for runoff elections in Istanbul 

  4. China’s first homegrown passenger jet makes maiden commercial flight

    China’s first homegrown passenger jet makes maiden commercial flight

  5. Avalanche in northern Pakistan kills 11 members of nomadic tribe

    Avalanche in northern Pakistan kills 11 members of nomadic tribe
Recommended
Election held amidst tight security measures

Election held amidst tight security measures
Erdoğan votes for runoff elections in Istanbul

Erdoğan votes for runoff elections in Istanbul 
Student at ODTÜ bags job at Amazon

Student at ODTÜ bags job at Amazon
Erdoğan calls on Kılıçdaroğlu to reveal details of deal with HDP

Erdoğan calls on Kılıçdaroğlu to 'reveal details of deal with HDP'
More than 5,200 people killed in traffic accidents: Official data

More than 5,200 people killed in traffic accidents: Official data
Gendarmerie units keep watch on endangered birds

Gendarmerie units keep watch on endangered birds
WORLD Azerbaijan marks 105th Independence Day

Azerbaijan marks 105th Independence Day

Azerbaijan marked Independence Day on May 28, the 105th anniversary of the establishment of the Azerbaijani Democratic Republic.

ECONOMY China’s first homegrown passenger jet makes maiden commercial flight

China’s first homegrown passenger jet makes maiden commercial flight

China’s first domestically produced passenger jet, the C919, took off on its maiden commercial flight on Sunday, a milestone event in the nation’s decades-long effort to compete with Western rivals in the air.    

SPORTS UEFA publishes Istanbul guide before final match

UEFA publishes Istanbul guide before final match

With only a couple of weeks left before the Champions League final to be played on June 10, UEFA has published an Istanbul catalog describing the city as “a truly iconic global gem.”