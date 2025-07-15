High school students join summer excavations at Konya archaeological site

KONYA
A group of high school students are forgoing traditional summer vacation to join an educational program at the ancient city of Lystra, where they will actively participate in archaeological digs to gain hands-on training in excavation techniques.

 

Located within the Central Anatolian province of Konya’s Hatunsaray and Botsa neighborhoods, Lystra is believed to be one of the cities visited by Saint Paul and significant in the spread of early Christianity.

 

Excavations are currently focused on a church site partially uncovered last year, whose existence had been known throughout historical records.

 

Through the summer camp initiated by the Turkish Education Association’s Konya branch, 35 high school students are receiving both theoretical knowledge and practical experience.

 

Their activities range from sifting soil with sieves to delicate brushwork. The curriculum includes artificial intelligence-assisted learning and 3D printing, as well as workshops on ceramics, mosaics and human anatomy.

 

With authorization from the Culture and Tourism Ministry, the project is overseen by Necmettin Erbakan University faculty member İlker Mete Mimiroğlu.

 

“We designed a comprehensive, multidisciplinary program divided into four periods,” said Mimiroğlu. “In addition to archaeological fieldwork, we wanted to offer exposure to new technologies and cultivate cultural awareness.“

 

“Though the excavation is relatively new, it is closely followed by the Western academic world,” he added.

 

Coordinator Cumhur Aşık noted that student participation was voluntary and based on interest. “Our volunteer teachers guided the students. They’re genuinely enjoying it.”

 

One student, 11th grader Enes Saf, shared his enthusiasm: “This is my first time on an excavation site. It’s fascinating. I didn’t consider a career in archaeology before, but now I’m thinking about it.”

