High court overturns decision over pit bull attack

  • December 30 2021 07:00:00

High court overturns decision over pit bull attack

ANKARA
High court overturns decision over pit bull attack

A high court has overturned a trial concerning a pit bull attack on a child three years ago in the Central Anatolian province of Kayseri’s Develi district, putting forward the opinion that the dog’s owner should be punished for committing the crime of “negligent injury.”

Amid an ongoing debate that sparked over the fate of stray animals following a recent gruesome incident in which a 4-year-old girl in the southeastern province of Gaziantep became the victim of a pit bull attack, a crucial decision came from the Turkish Supreme Court of Appeals.

The court overturned the verdict to impose a fine of 500 Turkish Liras ($42) on the owner of a pit bull dog in a trial held at a local court after the dangerous breed attacked a child in the Develi district three years ago.

The court sent the case back to the local court with a dissenting opinion, saying the owner of the dog should be punished for committing the crime of “negligent injury,” which requires punishment at the highest limit.

“The crimes of negligent injury and the release of an animal in a way that could cause danger have surfaced in the incident,” the court said in its review.

The accused will be tried again after the decision reaches the local court.

Meanwhile, five people have been arrested so far in the case concerning the latest pit bull attack on the 4-year-old in Gaziantep.

The prosecutor’s office ordered a duo, identified only by initials M.E. and S.K., who had previously been released pending trial, to be detained again on the ground that new evidence had emerged.

The suspects, who were transferred to the courthouse after their proceedings at the gendarmerie station, were arrested by a court on the charge of “qualified willful injury.”

Turkey, Pitbull,

TURKEY Istanbul mayor should be unseated if found guilty: MHP chair

Istanbul mayor should be unseated if found guilty: MHP chair
MOST POPULAR

  1. Daily cases top 30,000 in Turkey for first time since October

    Daily cases top 30,000 in Turkey for first time since October

  2. Turkish swimmer breaks world record

    Turkish swimmer breaks world record

  3. Erdoğan inaugurates road tunnel connecting Turkey to Caucasus

    Erdoğan inaugurates road tunnel connecting Turkey to Caucasus

  4. Two-century-old pavilion up for sale for $7.2 mln

    Two-century-old pavilion up for sale for $7.2 mln

  5. Metaverse can cause addiction, loss of cognitive skills: Turkish experts

    Metaverse can cause addiction, loss of cognitive skills: Turkish experts
Recommended
Istanbul mayor should be unseated if found guilty: MHP chair

Istanbul mayor should be unseated if found guilty: MHP chair
Migrants undeterred to make perilous journey to Europe

Migrants undeterred to make perilous journey to Europe
Two migrants die in Aegean

Two migrants die in Aegean
Seven detained over 1.3 tons of cocaine seized in Brazil

Seven detained over 1.3 tons of cocaine seized in Brazil
Deadly disease detected in farm-grown sea bass

Deadly disease detected in farm-grown sea bass
US citizen stabbed to death in Istanbul

US citizen stabbed to death in Istanbul
WORLD Biden, Putin to discuss Ukraine crisis in new call

Biden, Putin to discuss Ukraine crisis in new call

U.S. President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin will speak on Dec. 30 in a latest effort to defuse tensions surrounding Moscow’s military build-up on the border with Ukraine.
ECONOMY Law drafted to regulate cryptocurrency markets

Law drafted to regulate cryptocurrency markets

The Turkish Parliament will soon start debating a draft law that aims to regulate cryptocurrency markets.
SPORTS Turkish swimmer breaks world record

Turkish swimmer breaks world record

Turkish swimmer Emre Sakçı has broken the SCM 50 meters breaststroke world record with a time of 24.95 seconds in the Turkish Championships in the southeastern province of Gaziantep.