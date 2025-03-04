Hermes statue unearthed in Aspendos excavations

ISTANBUL

Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy announced yesterday the discovery of a marble statue of Hermes in the ancient city of Aspendos in Antalya.

“At Aspendos, the silent witness of time, figures that have remained buried for centuries have come to light. During the ongoing excavations, a statue of Hermes from the Roman Imperial Period has been unearthed. Additionally, heads of Aphrodite and Eros, along with statue fragments of Artemis and Nemesis, were discovered in the same area,” Ersoy said in a statement on social media.

According to the ministry’s statement, the marble statue was found among the ruins of a monumental fountain (nymphaeum) located on the southern wing of the entrance gate, east of Theater Street, where excavations began in the 2024 season.

The statue depicts Hermes, the messenger of Olympus’ chief god Zeus and the fastest of all gods. In Hellenic mythology, Hermes is known as the god of roads, commerce, hospitality, diplomacy, competitions, and astronomy, as well as the protector of thieves, merchants, herds, and shepherds.

The statue portrays Hermes holding a money pouch in his right hand and a caduceus (staff) draped over his left shoulder with his cloak. Beside his left foot is a ram figure facing Hermes.

Standing on an inscribed pedestal, the statue’s weight is shifted onto its left leg, with the right leg slightly bent forward at the knee. Found in fragmented form during excavations, the nearly complete statue was reassembled at the excavation house for full evaluation.

Reaching a total height of 1.65 meters with its pedestal, the artifact has been stylistically dated to the late second century - early third century A.D. of the Roman Imperial Period.

In the same area where the Hermes statue was found, researchers uncovered the heads of Aphrodite, the goddess of love and beauty, and Eros, the god of love.

The 2024 excavations also revealed torso fragments believed to belong to Artemis, the goddess of hunting, wildlife, animals and nature, as well as Nemesis, the symbol of justice, balance, fate and retribution.