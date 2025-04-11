Herd of animal puppets treks from Africa to Europe

Herd of animal puppets treks from Africa to Europe

KINSHASA
Herd of animal puppets treks from Africa to Europe

A wildebeest, a gorilla and a giraffe were among the life-size puppets began a 20,000-kilometer trek across the globe on April 9 from the DR Congo capital, to raise awareness about migration due to climate change.

The animals are part of The Herds project and aim to have crossed around 10 countries between central Africa and the Arctic by August.

Their journey will take them through Nigeria, Senegal, Morocco, France and Norway, among other countries.

"This project tries to give the public a powerful emotional sense of what's happening to the planet," project producer David Lan told AFP in Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The trek includes "now 20, later 40, later 70 animals from all over west Africa, Morocco, Europe who are travelling to escape from the damage done to their ecosystem," he added.

It is financed by several European countries as well as private foundations.

The puppets are made of mostly recycled materials: cardboard for the skin and rubber for the joints, according to Siphokazi Mpofu, of the South African collective, Ukwanda Puppets, which created the first puppets.

"Some animals will die on the way," due to high humidity for instance, "just like in real life", Mpofu said.

As it travels, the herd will be joined by new puppets representing local species, such as vervet monkeys in Nigeria, wolves and red deer in Europe, and reindeer in Norway.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan vows continued support for lifting sanctions on Syria

Erdoğan vows continued support for lifting sanctions on Syria
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan vows continued support for lifting sanctions on Syria

    Erdoğan vows continued support for lifting sanctions on Syria

  2. UN to cut humanitarian operations office staff by 20 pct

    UN to cut humanitarian operations office staff by 20 pct

  3. Family of murdered teen receives new threats

    Family of murdered teen receives new threats

  4. Türkiye won’t allow Syria to fall into instability: Erdoğan

    Türkiye won’t allow Syria to fall into instability: Erdoğan

  5. Over 100 ISIL suspects caught in nationwide raids

    Over 100 ISIL suspects caught in nationwide raids
Recommended
Sakıp Sabancı awards celebrate scholarly excellence in rethinking global values

Sakıp Sabancı awards celebrate scholarly excellence in rethinking global values
Exhibition shines a light on women’s artistry

Exhibition shines a light on women’s artistry
Frankfurt Turkish Theater Festival to open in May

Frankfurt Turkish Theater Festival to open in May
Moons far side drier than the near side facing Earth

Moon's far side drier than the near side facing Earth
Historic fountains of Mardin under restoration

Historic fountains of Mardin under restoration
US-based team to launch excavation in Eastern Türkiye

US-based team to launch excavation in Eastern Türkiye
WORLD UN to cut humanitarian operations office staff by 20 pct

UN to cut humanitarian operations office staff by 20 pct

The United Nations' humanitarian body on Friday announced plans to reduce staff by 20 percent and scale back operations in nine countries, including Iraq, its chief said in a letter to staff.

ECONOMY Annual increase in construction costs continues to slow

Annual increase in construction costs continues to slow

The annual increase in the headline construction cost index slowed for a ninth month in a row in February.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Jack Butland was the hero as Rangers held its nerve in a penalty shoot-out to dump Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe out of the Europa League and reach the quarterfinals on March 13 night.
﻿