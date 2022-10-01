Hepsiburada’s sales volume soars 57 pct

ISTANBUL

Hepsiburada, Türkiye’s leading e-commerce platform, has reported that its gross merchandise volume (GMV), unadjusted for inflation, grew by 57 percent in the second quarter from a year ago to 9.2 billion Turkish Liras.



The number of orders in the April-June period rose by 8 percent to 14.1 million, while active customers grew from 9.9 million in the second quarter of last year to 11.7 million, with frequency up 23.2 percent to 5.2 percent, the company said in a statement.

Hepsiburada increased its active merchant base from 61,000 to 88,700, and the number of SKUs exhibited a 107 percent year-on-year increase to 130.3 million.

The company’s share of marketplace GMV declined from 68.7 percent in the second quarter of 2021 to 64 percent.

In the first half of 2022, GMV increased by 3.1 from a year ago to 19.7 billion liras, with revenues rising 4.6 percent to 6.01 billion liras. The number of active customers reached 11.7 million, up 17.5 percent.

“Based on our performance in the first half of 2022, we are raising our GMV growth guidance from around 50 percent to around 60 percent for the full year 2022 compared to 2021, on an unadjusted for inflation basis,” the company said in a statement.

“The macroeconomic environment has been challenging, with rising inflation at the forefront of both the local and global markets during the first half of 2022. In this environment, we recorded continued order growth during the second quarter. Looking ahead, we remain focused on building on our strong value proposition to support both customers and merchants,” commented Murat Emirdağ, the CEO.

Emirdağ has decided to step down from his CEO duties for personal reasons as of January 2023 to be replaced by Nilhan Önal.