Henry Cavill confirms his return as Superman

LOS ANGELES
Henry Cavill has confirmed what passionate hero-loving moviegoers have been waiting for. The British actor will return to the role of Clark Kent, also known as Superman, in the DC Comics extended cinematic universe, CNN has reported.

The exciting news comes after Cavill donned the iconic red and blue suit and cape in a mid-credits cameo at the end of “Black Adam,” the new DC superhero film starring Dwayne Johnson that was released last week.

It was Cavill’s first appearance in the role since last year’s updated “Zack Snyder’s Justice League,” and before that, the 2017 version of that film, “Justice League.”

In a post on Instagram, Cavill shared a profile shot of himself as the timeless hero, before appearing in a selfie video directly addressing his followers.

He started off by saying he wanted to wait until after people had a chance to watch “Black Adam” before speaking about his return.

“But now that plenty of you have [seen the movie],” Cavill said, “I wanted to make it official: I’m back as Superman.”

He thanked the fans “most of all” for their patience. “A very small taste of what’s to come, my friends. The dawn of hope renewed,” Cavill wrote in the caption. “Thank you for your patience, it will be rewarded.”

Cavill’s brief scene at the end of “Black Adam,” one of the most exciting moments in the film, promises a future standoff between the legendary Kryptonian and Johnson’s all-powerful Adam.

However, many are clamoring for another standalone film for Cavill’s Superman, which would mark the first since 2013’s “Man of Steel.”

“Black Adam” took the No. 1 spot at the domestic box office in its debut weekend, with an estimated $67 million.

