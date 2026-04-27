Henkel Türkiye brings sustainability education to children in İzmir

Henkel Türkiye brings sustainability education to children in İzmir

İZMİR
Henkel Türkiye brings sustainability education to children in İzmir

Children in the western province of İzmir are set to engage in sustainability education and reforestation initiatives after last summer’s devastating forest fires through the “Leave a Mark” project launched by industrial and consumer firm Henkel Türkiye.

Following last year’s engagement with children living in container settlements in the aftermath of the Feb. 6, 2023 quakes in the southern city of Hatay, the project takes on added significance in İzmir this year, where it will be carried out in areas affected by major forest fires that damaged 30,000 hectares of land in the city.

As part of the project, children will participate in free workshops aimed at building environmental sensitivity and teaching ways to protect nature.

Highlights include the “Sustainability Heroes” workshop, focusing on recycling practices and designing new products from waste materials, fostering awareness of reuse and environmental responsibility.

In the “Nature Love Drama” workshop, storytelling and drama activities will help children develop empathy with nature.

Meanwhile, the “Nature Guardians Design” workshop and seed ball activities will include poster and model-making exercises, offering hands-on experiences to reinforce environmental protection awareness.

In addition to the workshops, a field activity titled “My Sapling, My Future” will bring all children together, where they will plant their own saplings and introduce the seed balls they created into nature.

The project will take place at the Toros Social Facility of Konak Municipality.

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