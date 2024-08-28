Hefty fine imposed for picking sea daffodils

ANTALYA

A substantial fine of 387,141 Turkish Liras will be imposed for picking the endangered sea daffodils that bloom along the Mediterranean province of Antalya’s Alanya beaches, as part of efforts to enforce strict protection for these rare coastal plants.

The fine for picking lily has recently been increased from 244,315 liras to 387,141 liras. This same fine also applies to the export of the plant's corm, which is reportedly in danger of going extinct worldwide.

Locals and environmentalists encourage visitors to take conscientious action to safeguard the flora, which provides breathtaking views when they blossom along the Mediterranean shores.

A local environmental activist, Güldane Şahin, stands guard in the region for an extended period of time of her own volition to protect the endangered species.

“It’s impossible to forget the scent of sea daffodils after just one whiff,” she said. “If you come across sea daffodils on the beach, please do not harm or remove the flowers; there are severe consequences. Please help us to preserve this flora of significant value.”

Sea daffodils, or "Pancratium maritimum," began blooming along Antalya’s coast years ago, enchanting admirers with their bright white blossoms and delicate, fragile features.

However, the number of sea daffodils has significantly decreased due to environmental unawareness and locals picking them to plant in their gardens, prompting officials and residents to implement protective measures.