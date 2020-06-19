Heavy summer rain hits Istanbul, disrupts transportation

ISTANBUL

Heavy downpours pounded Istanbul and other cities in the Marmara region on June 19 after a dayslong heatwave, with warnings from experts over the last couple of days, disrupting public transport and traffic in various areas.



The morning commute was brought to a standstill in parts of the metropolis as torrential downpours quickly almost submerged some roads and tram lines.



The T1 tram line running between Bağcılar and Kabataş stations was also suspended for a while due to the showers.



Passengers were stuck in their vehicles after a large puddle formed under a bridge in the Pendik district and some motorcyclists on the road waited for the rain to stop under overpasses.



Pedestrians also tried to shelter from the rain by waiting at bus stops and under the awnings of stores.







While a house and a social facility were flooded in the districts of Fatih and Beyoğlu district, residents and municipal officials worked to discharge water from those buildings.



The precipitation that impacted Istanbul and neighboring provinces was brief, starting to shift towards the western Black Sea region, said Bünyamin Sürmeli, private broadcaster CNN TÜRK’s meteorology reporter.