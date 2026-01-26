Heavy snow, ice cripple life across US

NASHVILLE

A snow removal machine is seen working on the tarmac of LaGuardia airport in New York.

The U.S. work week opened with yet more snow dumping on the Northeast under the tail end of a colossal winter storm that brought ice and power outages, impassable roads, canceled flights and frigid cold to much of the southern and eastern United States.

Deep snow, over 30 centimeters extending in a 2,100-kilometer swath from Arkansas to New England, halted traffic, canceled flights and triggered wide school cancelations Monday.

Up to 60 centimeters were forecast in some of the harder-hit places.

Meanwhile, bitter cold followed in the storm's wake. Overnight Jan. 25, the entire Lower 48 states were forecast to have their coldest average low temperature, minus 12.3 Celsius degrees, since January 2014.

At one point on Jan. 25, about 213 million people were under some sort of winter weather warning, authorities said. Hundreds of thousands of customers were without power, with Tennessee and Mississippi hit especially hard.

Some 12,000 flights also were canceled on Jan. 25 and nearly 20,000 were delayed. Airports in Philadelphia, Washington, Baltimore, North Carolina, New York and New Jersey were among those feeling the brunt of the storm with impacts expected to linger into Monday.

In New York City, Mayor Zohran Mamdani said at least five people who died were found outside as temperatures plunged, though the cause of their deaths remained under investigation. Two men died of hypothermia related to the storm in Caddo Parish in Louisiana, according to the state health department.