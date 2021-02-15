Heavy snow covers all of Istanbul on weekend lockdown

  • February 15 2021 07:00:00

Heavy snow covers all of Istanbul on weekend lockdown

ISTANBUL
Heavy snow covers all of Istanbul on weekend lockdown

After moving in from Turkey’s northwestern Thrace region, cold weather coming from the Balkans finally arrived in Istanbul on the weekend, which coincided with a curfew imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

By Feb. 14 midnight, much of the city was covered in white as the Asian districts of the 16-million metropolis were last to receive heavy snowfall.

In downtown Istanbul, 20 to 40 centimeters of snow covered the main roads and other areas, especially in the Beyoğlu, Kağıthane and Eyüpsultan districts.

The Turkish State Meteorological Service (TSMS) and Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality’s Disaster Coordination Center (AKOM) had previously warned Istanbul residents that the snowfall could last for five days with a severe drop in temperatures.

Some 1,351 vehicles and 7,031 personnel were deployed to 434 locations for snow plowing and salinization efforts on a road network of 4,023 kilometers, the municipality said.

Due to Valentine’s Day, florists in Istanbul started working in the early hours on Feb. 14 under heavy winter conditions.

Some motorcycle couriers, who could not drive due to slippery roads, had to take gifts and flowers on foot.

Meanwhile, the northwestern provinces of Edirne, Kırklareli and Tekirdağ were hit by snowfall earlier on Feb. 14.

Moving southwards, the storm and snowfall led to the suspension of marine and passenger traffic in the Marmara Sea and the Dardanelles.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Istanbul under blanket of snow

    Istanbul under blanket of snow

  2. Earthquake damage system in ancient mosque amazes visitors

    Earthquake damage system in ancient mosque amazes visitors

  3. Virus variants spreading in Turkey, warn experts

    Virus variants spreading in Turkey, warn experts

  4. PKK slaughtered 13 Turkish citizens in N Iraq, says Defense Minister Akar

    PKK slaughtered 13 Turkish citizens in N Iraq, says Defense Minister Akar

  5. JP Morgan revises up Turkey's growth rates for 2020, 2021

    JP Morgan revises up Turkey's growth rates for 2020, 2021
Recommended
Health Ministry considers options for reopening of restaurants

Health Ministry considers options for reopening of restaurants
Radio remains effective in Turkey despite technological advances

Radio remains effective in Turkey despite technological advances
Virus variants spreading in Turkey, warn experts

Virus variants spreading in Turkey, warn experts
PKK slaughtered 13 Turkish citizens in N Iraq, says Defense Minister Akar

PKK slaughtered 13 Turkish citizens in N Iraq, says Defense Minister Akar
Anti-terror operation held in southeast Turkey

Anti-terror operation held in southeast Turkey
Dutch TV hails Turkey’s vaccination efforts

Dutch TV hails Turkey’s vaccination efforts
WORLD New Zealand city going into 3-day lockdown after virus found

New Zealand city going into 3-day lockdown after virus found

New Zealand’s largest city of Auckland will go into a three-day lockdown beginning just before midnight on Feb. 14 following the discovery of three unexplained coronavirus cases in the community.
ECONOMY DHL continues to invest in Turkey

DHL continues to invest in Turkey

German logistics giant Deutsche Post DHL Group will continue its strong growth in Turkey, its CEO has said.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe up 3 points after last weeks derby loss

Fenerbahçe up 3 points after last week's derby loss

Fenerbahçe defeated Fatih Karagümrük 2-1 on Feb. 13 to score three points after losing to Galatasaray 1-0 in the Istanbul derby last weekend.