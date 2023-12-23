Heavy rains, storm to grip Türkiye

BITLIS

With torrential rains accompanied by storms lashing provinces across Türkiye, the Turkish State Meteorological Service has issued an "orange alert" for two and a "yellow alert" for 10 out of all the country's 81 provinces, warning residents to exercise caution against possible dangerous situations.

A "yellow alert," which indicates a potential threat by a weather event, was issued for Antalya, Adıyaman, Diyarbakır, Mardin, Bingöl, Batman, Bitlis, Muş, Siirt and Van, while an "orange alert," which signifies a possibility of damage and loss in a dangerous weather situation, was issued for Şırnak and Hakkari.

Thunderstorms are expected in the east of Antalya, while heavy rain and sleet are expected in other eastern provinces. According to the latest assessments made by the bureau, it is estimated that showers and thundershowers will be strong (30-60 kg/m2), becoming effective on the eastern coasts in the afternoon.

Rainfall will begin in the morning hours in eastern regions. The precipitation is expected to be strong (21-50 kg/m2) in northern Diyarbakır, Adıyaman and Batman, southern Muş and Van, southern and western Bitlis, eastern Mardin and the surroundings of Bingöl, Siirt, Şırnak and very strong (51-75 kg/m2) in the east of Şırnak and Hakkari provinces.

Rain, sleet, and heavy snow over 20 centimeters at altitudes above 1,200 meters are expected to be effective until tomorrow night hours.

The bureau has warned to stay alert against flooding, disruptions in transportation, avalanches, blizzards in high areas, icing and freezing that may be caused by strong precipitation.

Following the warning from the bureau, snowfall started in Bitlis and its districts in the morning hours. It was reported that the snow thickness had reached 20 centimeters in the city center and 50 centimeters in higher areas. Drivers had a hard time in the regions where the precipitation was effective.

Visibility in the Rahva region between Bitlis and Tatvan, where rain and fog were effective, dropped to 5 meters. Police teams warned drivers to be careful against due to fog and icing.