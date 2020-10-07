Heavy rains in Marmara region expected for coming two days

ISTANBUL
A warning for heavy rains and risk of flood in the Marmara region on Oct. 8, especially in Istanbul and the Bursa province, has been issued by the Turkish State Meteorological Service.

“Between 40-75 kilos per meter square of heavy rain is expected in the provinces of Istanbul, Balıkesir, Çanakkale and Bursa, starting early in the morning,” it said in a written statement.

Officials of the Turkish State Meteorological Service also stressed that due to the rain showers, floods might occur in some districts.

“Against the possible likelihood of floods, whirlwind and hail, we suggest the residents to take precautions,” said the statement.
 

