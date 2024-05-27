Heavy rains cause flooding in Hatay

HATAY
Heavy rains which started on May 24 morning, following warnings from the State Meteorological Service, have caused significant flooding in the southern province of Hatay.

The rainfall, varying in intensity across districts, was particularly severe in Antakya by evening, creating challenging conditions for drivers.

Rescue teams have been working to extract vehicles submerged in floodwaters.

The Hatay Governor’s Office has issued warnings via social media, indicating that heavy rainfall is expected to continue through May 26.

Meteorological reports forecast precipitation across several regions today including the Aegean, Mediterranean, Eastern, Southeastern and Central Anatolia and Black Sea.

Meteorology expert Orhan Şen noted that rainfall is expected in all regions except Marmara, with an anticipated decrease in the coming week as temperatures rise from mid-week.

The latest assessments indicate that the country will experience partly cloudy skies with local showers and thunderstorms, especially in the Mediterranean, Central Anatolia, Black Sea, Eastern Anatolia and parts of Southeastern Anatolia and Sakarya.

Strong localized precipitation is expected in the Central Aegean, inland Eastern Black Sea, northern Eastern Anatolia, and northern parts of Konya.

No significant change in temperature is expected, with conditions remaining around seasonal norms.

Authorities urge caution against potential flash floods, lightning, hail and strong winds, particularly in the southwest of the Marmara region.

Specific warnings have been issued for heavy rainfall in regions including Denizli, Afyon, Kütahya, eastern İzmir, northern Konya and parts of Eastern Anatolia and eastern Black Sea.

