Heavy rainfalls to hit country for 2 days

Heavy rainfalls to hit country for 2 days

ISTANBUL
Heavy rainfalls to hit country for 2 days

Starting from late Oct. 19, the country will witness heavy precipitation and a shivering weather on Oct. 20 and 21, but the weather conditions will go back to normal by the weekend, the Turkish State Meteorological Service has said.

“There will be downpours and thundery showers in most provinces across the country,” it said in a statement.

Connecting the reason of the heavy precipitation with the impact of the global weather phenomenon La Nina, the service warned the residents of the coastal provinces for the speed of strong winds that will be reaching 70 kilometers per hour from place to place.

“The decrease in temperatures will be around 2 or 3 degrees Celsius differing in every province,” Orhan Şen, prominent meteorologist told the news site Gazete Vatan.

When asked about the weather conditions in Istanbul, Şen stated that “Metropolitan inhabitants will feel cold on Thursday and Friday.”

“However, there is no precipitation at the weekend or next week,” he added.

With the restart of the heavy rainfalls, a major question about the start of the snowfalls became a current issue once again.

“A permanent cold wave will impact after Oct. 25,” Okan Bozkurt, an academic from the Afyon Bozkurt University, said and added: “Due to La Nina, I expect a colder winter than last year.”

TURKEY, Türkiye,

TÜRKIYE Akar invites Greek defense minister to Türkiye

Akar invites Greek defense minister to Türkiye
MOST POPULAR

  1. Lethality of COVID lower than flu

    Lethality of COVID lower than flu

  2. Presidential spokesperson rejects chemical weapon allegations

    Presidential spokesperson rejects chemical weapon allegations

  3. Akar invites Greek defense minister to Türkiye

    Akar invites Greek defense minister to Türkiye

  4. Balloon crash kills 2 Spanish tourists in Cappadocia

    Balloon crash kills 2 Spanish tourists in Cappadocia

  5. Four suspects arrested over Turkish DJ’s death in England

    Four suspects arrested over Turkish DJ’s death in England
Recommended
Akar invites Greek defense minister to Türkiye

Akar invites Greek defense minister to Türkiye
Presidential spokesperson rejects chemical weapon allegations

Presidential spokesperson rejects chemical weapon allegations
Türkiye ready to help end Russia-Ukraine war via talks: Erdoğan

Türkiye ready to help end Russia-Ukraine war via talks: Erdoğan
Man harpoons 50-kg leerfish in Dardanelles

Man harpoons 50-kg leerfish in Dardanelles
Lethality of COVID lower than flu

Lethality of COVID lower than flu
PKK’s ‘arsenal’ captured at Istanbul Airport

PKK’s ‘arsenal’ captured at Istanbul Airport
WORLD UK PM on brink as political chaos deepens

UK PM on brink as political chaos deepens

Embattled British Prime Minister Liz Truss on Thursday faced more calls from her own party to step down after a key minister quit and lawmakers rebelled during "a day of extraordinary mayhem".

ECONOMY R&D spending rises to 82 billion Turkish Liras last year

R&D spending rises to 82 billion Turkish Liras last year

Gross domestic expenditure on research and development (R&D) increased by 26 billion Turkish Liras or 49 percent from 2020 and reached 81.8 billion Turkish Liras ($9.1 billion) last year, according to data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).
SPORTS Olympic champ Mete Gazoz nabs bronze medal in world cup

Olympic champ Mete Gazoz nabs bronze medal in world cup

Olympic gold medalist recurve archer Mete Gazoz has won the bronze medal in the 2022 World Cup Final held in Mexico’s Tlaxcala.