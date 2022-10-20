Heavy rainfalls to hit country for 2 days

ISTANBUL

Starting from late Oct. 19, the country will witness heavy precipitation and a shivering weather on Oct. 20 and 21, but the weather conditions will go back to normal by the weekend, the Turkish State Meteorological Service has said.

“There will be downpours and thundery showers in most provinces across the country,” it said in a statement.

Connecting the reason of the heavy precipitation with the impact of the global weather phenomenon La Nina, the service warned the residents of the coastal provinces for the speed of strong winds that will be reaching 70 kilometers per hour from place to place.

“The decrease in temperatures will be around 2 or 3 degrees Celsius differing in every province,” Orhan Şen, prominent meteorologist told the news site Gazete Vatan.

When asked about the weather conditions in Istanbul, Şen stated that “Metropolitan inhabitants will feel cold on Thursday and Friday.”

“However, there is no precipitation at the weekend or next week,” he added.

With the restart of the heavy rainfalls, a major question about the start of the snowfalls became a current issue once again.

“A permanent cold wave will impact after Oct. 25,” Okan Bozkurt, an academic from the Afyon Bozkurt University, said and added: “Due to La Nina, I expect a colder winter than last year.”