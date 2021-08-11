Heavy rainfall, floods hit Turkey’s Black Sea provinces

SİNOP

A new wave of heavy rainfall has taken hold of Turkey’s Black Sea region, triggering floods and landslides in several settlements.

Several cars swept away in the province of Sinop’s Ayancık district, while several houses collapsed due to the havoc caused by heavy rains.

Noting that there is no casualty so far, Ayancık Mayor Hayrettin Kaya stated that the rescue efforts for the stranded residents in various parts of the city were ongoing.

In the province of Bartın, floodwaters inundated a large number of houses and businesses after severe precipitation late on Aug. 10.

Part of a road connecting the province to Karabük collapsed while bulldozers waded through floodwaters to save 20 people trapped in their houses.

A woman went missing in the province, which was hit worst by the rainfall, according to Demirören News Agency.

In the province of Kastamonu, sudden and heavy rainfall disrupted daily life, flooding basements of buildings and trapping people inside their houses and their cars.

A sudden landslide forced the closure of a road connecting Kastamonu city center to the İnebolu district.

The authorities warned people against floods and landslides in different parts of the region, including the provinces of Tokat, Erzincan, Gümüşhane, Bayburt, Sinop, Samsun, Ordu, Kastamonu and Bartın, where more rainfalls will occur today.

Meanwhile, the Defense Ministry announced that two AS-532 type helicopters belonging to the Air Force were deployed in Sinop and Kastamonu due to the floods.