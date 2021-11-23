Heavy rainfall expected in Istanbul

  • November 23 2021 07:00:00

Heavy rainfall expected in Istanbul

ISTANBUL
Heavy rainfall expected in Istanbul

 

A “yellow” warning has been declared by the Turkish State Meteorological Service for Istanbul and other provinces in country’s northeast, stressing to take precautions against a heavy rainfall today.

The temperatures are expected to drop by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius in areas with heavy rainfall, while temperature conditions in other regions are expected to stay steadier.

The term “yellow warning” in meteorology denotes that “the weather is dangerous” and that “the residents should be careful of the weather conditions.”

Showers are awaited to continue intermittently this week and will be effective in all parts of the metropolis with a 16-million population.

Relatively lighter rain will also hit Central Anatolia and the country’s east tomorrow and on Nov. 24.

Authorities warned people to be careful and cautious against adversities such as sudden floods, lightning, hail, strong winds and transportation disruptions during expected showers.

Turkey,

WORLD Dozens killed in bus blaze in Bulgaria

Dozens killed in bus blaze in Bulgaria
MOST POPULAR

  1. People from Bulgaria, Greece flock to Edirne for shopping

    People from Bulgaria, Greece flock to Edirne for shopping

  2. Turkey witnessed least precipitation of two decades last year

    Turkey witnessed least precipitation of two decades last year

  3. Invasive lionfish added to menus in Turkey for consumption

    Invasive lionfish added to menus in Turkey for consumption

  4. Violence against migrants by Greek forces continue

    Violence against migrants by Greek forces continue

  5. Low second dose rates endangering vaccination momentum

    Low second dose rates endangering vaccination momentum
Recommended
Turkey advises its citizens in Ethiopia to leave country

Turkey advises its citizens in Ethiopia to leave country
Turkey to hand over hundreds of homes, shops to quake victims: Erdoğan

Turkey to hand over hundreds of homes, shops to quake victims: Erdoğan
Turkish Robinson lives on dam lake island

Turkish Robinson lives on dam lake island
Village kids have fun with adrenaline-pumping ‘Köyvivor’

Village kids have fun with adrenaline-pumping ‘Köyvivor’
Average age of Turkish e-scooter riders is 27

Average age of Turkish e-scooter riders is 27
Turkish, Bulgarian foreign minister speak over phone

Turkish, Bulgarian foreign minister speak over phone
WORLD Dozens killed in bus blaze in Bulgaria

Dozens killed in bus blaze in Bulgaria

At least 45 people, including a dozen minors, were killed after a bus caught fire south of the Bulgarian capital early on Nov. 23 morning, officials said.

ECONOMY Turkey’s central government gross debt stock at $200 bln in October

Turkey’s central government gross debt stock at $200 bln in October

Turkish central government's gross debt stock totaled almost 2.27 trillion Turkish liras ($200 billion) at the end of October, official figures showed on Nov. 22.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe beat Galatasaray 2-1 in nail-biter Turkish Süper Lig derby

Fenerbahçe beat Galatasaray 2-1 in nail-biter Turkish Süper Lig derby

10-man Fenerbahçe defeated Galatasaray with a 2-1 score on Nov. 21 in the nail-biter Turkish Süper Lig derby.