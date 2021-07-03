Heavy rainfall expected after stifling heatwave

ISTANBUL

Following the extreme heatwave that affected a significant part of the country for about two weeks, the Turkish State Meteorological Service (TSMS) has issued a warning for heavy rains expected for the weekend while stressing people to take precautions.



Heavy rainfall is expected to hit Istanbul and Ankara along with the western provinces on the first weekend free of curfews and lockdown -- a time that residents were waiting eagerly for going on a picnic or to the seaside to relax.



Showers are expected to continue intermittently in Istanbul until early on July 5 and will be effective in the metropolis with a 16-million population.



The temperature is expected to drop by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius in areas with heavy rainfall, while temperature conditions in other regions are expected to stay steadier.



Meteorologists also expect heavy rainfall and thunderstorms around the Marmara region and surrounding areas of Çanakkale and Tekirdağ provinces.



Authorities warned people to be cautious against adversities such as sudden floods, lightning, hail, strong winds and transportation disruptions during expected showers.