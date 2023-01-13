Heavy rain, storms pound Antalya

ANTALYA
Heavy rain and storm disrupted traffic and paralyzed daily life in the southern province of Antalya on Jan. 11.

Antalya, one of the 11 provinces for which the Turkish State Meteorological Service issued an “orange alert,” has been seriously affected by torrential rain and storms since Jan. 11.

“Orange alert” is rarely issued, which signifies a possibility of damage and loss in a “dangerous weather situation.”

Daily life in the province came to a halt due to heavy rainfall and storms, while windows of many workplaces broke.

With vehicles stranded, the roads in the many regions of the province were blocked, while floods submerged houses and workplaces on ground floors.

Due to the impact of the storm, the coastline on Konyaaltı Street surrendered to giant waves. The waves exceeding 6 meters in length hit the coastline.

A tree that broke from its trunk due to the severe storm fell on a parked car, while municipal teams worked for hours to remove other fallen trees in the region.

The municipality made announcements to warn citizens against the severe weather, asking them not to leave their homes and stay in safe places.

