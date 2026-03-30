Heavy rain grounds traffic at Istanbul’s Sabiha Gökçen Airport

ISTANBUL

Severe rainfall disrupting parts of Istanbul has significantly affected air traffic at Sabiha Gökçen Airport, where reduced visibility forced dozens of incoming flights to abort landings and remain in holding patterns.

As weather conditions deteriorated, a total of 51 aircraft declared minimum fuel status and were diverted to alternate airports, primarily Istanbul Airport, with one flight rerouted to Ankara’s Esenboğa Airport.

The disruptions followed intensified precipitation across the city, in line with earlier warnings issued by the Turkish State Meteorological Service.

Aircraft attempting descent were unable to land due to adverse weather conditions, leading to congestion in the airspace and subsequent diversions. Airlines, including Pegasus Airlines and AJet, were among those affected.

In a statement, the Meteorological Emergency Committee (MADKOM) confirmed that flight cancellations would be implemented on March 29 and 30 due to ongoing unfavorable weather around the airport.

Passengers were urged to monitor updates through airlines’ official communication channels.

AJet spokesperson Mehmet Yeşilkaya stated that 51 scheduled flights departing from and arriving at Sabiha Gökçen had been cancelled, while 11 others were redirected.

He noted that further disruptions remain possible if weather conditions persist, emphasizing that operational decisions continue to prioritize flight safety.

Beyond aviation, heavy rain, storms and fog have also led to cancellations in maritime transport across Istanbul. Forecasts indicate that severe rainfall is expected to continue across eastern Marmara and parts of the Black Sea region.