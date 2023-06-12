Heavy rain disrupts daily life in Ankara

Heavy rain disrupts daily life in Ankara

ANKARA
Heavy rain disrupts daily life in Ankara

The capital Ankara has been hit by sudden downpours and hail, leading to flooding and chaos on the streets for citizens and drivers.

Rainy weather began to show its impact in the city center from noon, causing significant problems for residents and commuters. Streets and avenues transformed into lakes, with accumulated water reaching depths of up to 50 centimeters. Vehicles were unable to navigate through the flooded areas, exacerbating the difficulties faced by citizens.

In the Keçiören district’s Etlik neighborhood, a building’s retaining wall collapsed due to a landslide. Shopkeepers took precautionary measures by placing sandbags in front of their workplaces to prevent flooding. The Ankara Municipality promptly dispatched teams to evacuate flooded areas and initiate necessary relief efforts.

One of the affected areas was Sıhhiye metro station, which became flooded as a result of heavy rainfall. Officials promptly evacuated passengers who were caught in the station when it turned into a waterfall.

In a multi-story car park in the area, a female driver found herself trapped in floodwaters. As the water level rose to halfway up her car, a courageous citizen came to her aid. The dramatic rescue, captured on a cell phone camera, showed the driver being pulled out of the vehicle through the window.

Meanwhile, the Turkish State Meteorological Service issued a yellow-coded warning to 26 cities, predominantly located in central and western parts of the country. The bureau urged citizens to remain vigilant and take precautions against flash floods, flooding, lightning, local hail, strong winds, tornadoes, and disruptions to transportation.

Türkiye,

TÜRKIYE Massive fire in Istanbul’s Başakşehir blazing for third day

Massive fire in Istanbul’s Başakşehir blazing for third day

LATEST NEWS

  1. Massive fire in Istanbul’s Başakşehir blazing for third day

    Massive fire in Istanbul’s Başakşehir blazing for third day

  2. Silvio Berlusconi, scandal-scarred ex-Italian leader, dies at 86

    Silvio Berlusconi, scandal-scarred ex-Italian leader, dies at 86

  3. Heavy rain disrupts daily life in Ankara

    Heavy rain disrupts daily life in Ankara

  4. Turkish, Egyptian top diplomats discuss normalization road map

    Turkish, Egyptian top diplomats discuss normalization road map

  5. Ukraine claims recapture of 4th village in eastern Donetsk

    Ukraine claims recapture of 4th village in eastern Donetsk
Recommended
Massive fire in Istanbul’s Başakşehir blazing for third day

Massive fire in Istanbul’s Başakşehir blazing for third day

Turkish, Egyptian top diplomats discuss normalization road map

Turkish, Egyptian top diplomats discuss normalization road map
Senior ISIL member arrested in Istanbul

Senior ISIL member arrested in Istanbul
Turkish Night held on Bosphorus tours captivate tourists

'Turkish Night' held on Bosphorus tours captivate tourists
Some 457,000 houses to be built in quake zone: Minister

Some 457,000 houses to be built in quake zone: Minister
Survivor with amputated legs has not given up diving

Survivor with amputated legs has not given up diving
WORLD Silvio Berlusconi, scandal-scarred ex-Italian leader, dies at 86

Silvio Berlusconi, scandal-scarred ex-Italian leader, dies at 86

Silvio Berlusconi, the boastful billionaire media mogul who was Italy's longest-serving premier despite scandals over his sex-fueled parties and allegations of corruption, died Monday, according to Italian media. He was 86.

ECONOMY Nigerias central bank chief arrested after being suspended

Nigeria's central bank chief arrested after being suspended

Nigeria’s central bank chief has been arrested hours after being suspended from office by the country’s new president, authorities said Saturday.

SPORTS Kipyegon, Girma star in night of world records in Paris

Kipyegon, Girma star in night of world records in Paris

Kenyan Faith Kipyegon has made it two world records in a week after delivering a masterclass in the women's 5,000m at the Paris Diamond League meeting while Ethiopia's Lamecha Girma has smashed the 19-year-old record in the men's 3,000m steeplechase.