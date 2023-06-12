Heavy rain disrupts daily life in Ankara

ANKARA

The capital Ankara has been hit by sudden downpours and hail, leading to flooding and chaos on the streets for citizens and drivers.

Rainy weather began to show its impact in the city center from noon, causing significant problems for residents and commuters. Streets and avenues transformed into lakes, with accumulated water reaching depths of up to 50 centimeters. Vehicles were unable to navigate through the flooded areas, exacerbating the difficulties faced by citizens.

In the Keçiören district’s Etlik neighborhood, a building’s retaining wall collapsed due to a landslide. Shopkeepers took precautionary measures by placing sandbags in front of their workplaces to prevent flooding. The Ankara Municipality promptly dispatched teams to evacuate flooded areas and initiate necessary relief efforts.

One of the affected areas was Sıhhiye metro station, which became flooded as a result of heavy rainfall. Officials promptly evacuated passengers who were caught in the station when it turned into a waterfall.

In a multi-story car park in the area, a female driver found herself trapped in floodwaters. As the water level rose to halfway up her car, a courageous citizen came to her aid. The dramatic rescue, captured on a cell phone camera, showed the driver being pulled out of the vehicle through the window.

Meanwhile, the Turkish State Meteorological Service issued a yellow-coded warning to 26 cities, predominantly located in central and western parts of the country. The bureau urged citizens to remain vigilant and take precautions against flash floods, flooding, lightning, local hail, strong winds, tornadoes, and disruptions to transportation.