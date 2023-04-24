Heavy downpours expected in western parts of country

Heavy downpours expected in western parts of country

The Turkish State Meteorological Service has declared a “yellow alert” warning for 16 provinces, warning citizens to be careful and cautious against the possibilities of floods, lightning, landslides, and strong winds.

According to the latest weather report of the bureau, heavy downpours are expected in western parts of Central Anatolian region and the western side of the Black Sea region, for which the yellow alert was issued.

A “yellow alert” is issued when there is a “potential threat by a weather event.”

The bureau also warned the people residing in these regions to practice caution against possible hazards and disruption in transportation.

In addition to aforementioned regions, provinces in the Eastern Anatolia region, the northern parts of Southeastern Anatolia region and the southern province of Kahramanmaraş will experience heavy rainfall as of the beginning of the week.

It was also estimated that there will be no significant changes in temperatures and that it will be around the seasonal norm throughout the country.

In the meantime, Ankara Governor’s Office issued a statement with the warning of “beware of local thunderstorms in the southern and western districts of Ankara.”

“According to the latest data, showers and thunderstorms to be seen in the western parts of the country are expected to be locally strong in the southern and western regions of our province,” the statement said.

Citizens in these districts in the capital should be careful against possible hazards such as flash floods, lightning, local small-scale hail and strong winds.

