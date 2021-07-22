Hearing-impaired man overcomes obstacles to become champion

  • July 22 2021 07:00:00

Hearing-impaired man overcomes obstacles to become champion

İdris Emen-CİZRE
Hearing-impaired man overcomes obstacles to become champion

Hearing-impaired Sinan Sadak has overcome obstacles to become a successful wrestler, winning another gold medal at the latest World Deaf Championship held in Istanbul earlier this month.

Selected at the National Deaf Wrestling Team at the age of 16, Sadak has claimed the world champion title three times already.

Born in 1995 in the southeastern province of Şırnak’s Cizre district and the fourth one out of his six siblings, Sadak lost his hearing due to an ear infection when he was just 9 years old.

Sadak took up a job as a shoe polisher at the age of 10 to financially support his family while showing interest in boxing.

In his spare time from school and polishing shoes, he took boxing training. At that time, a wrestling coach in Cizre approached Sadak, encouraging him to focus on wrestling.

“We were practicing at the stadium for the April 23 National Sovereignty and Children’s Day. He told me that he was teaching children wresting, saying, ‘If you practice, you will become a good wrestler,’” Sadak recalled.

“I accepted his offer and became part of the wrestling team.” Sadak was still polishing shoes while he was on the wrestling team.

He trained with the same coach, Levent Kaleli, for two years. Sadak drew attraction at a championship in Ankara and signed with the Kızılcahamam Sports Club when he was 16.

“I stopped polishing shoes after joining Kızılcahamam,” Sadak said.

He had communication problems with trainers because of his hearing disability. “My trainers told me that during the competition they were instructing me, but I didn’t follow. They asked me if I had problems with them. Then I explained to them that I cannot hear well.”

Following tests, it became clear that Sadak’s hearing loss was a permanent one. Sadak then joined the National Deaf Wrestling Team.

“I became world champion in 2014, 2016 and 2018. And in the World Deaf Wrestling Championships held in Istanbul between July 3 and July 3, I won the gold medal,” Sadak said.

He has also claimed the European championship title three times.

Cizre welcomed his success with billboards reading, “He is a world champion.”

Sadak is now aiming to win yet another gold medal at the 24th Summer Deaflympics to be held in Brazil in 2022.

“Wrestling is not popular where I was born. I became a wrestler because my coach encouraged me. Just like my coach, I want children there to love this sport and help them become champions,” Sadak said.

Turkey,

ECONOMY US, Germany seal deal on contentious Russian gas pipeline

US, Germany seal deal on contentious Russian gas pipeline
MOST POPULAR

  1. Scores of visitors throng Turkey’s resort towns

    Scores of visitors throng Turkey’s resort towns

  2. Turkish defense firm releases images of unmanned combat aircraft

    Turkish defense firm releases images of unmanned combat aircraft

  3. Taliban ‘wants to develop good ties with Turkey’

    Taliban ‘wants to develop good ties with Turkey’

  4. EU statement on Erdoğan’s Cyprus visit ‘null and void,’ says Ankara

    EU statement on Erdoğan’s Cyprus visit ‘null and void,’ says Ankara

  5. Population in resort towns skyrocket

    Population in resort towns skyrocket
Recommended
Turkey extends condolences to China over deadly floods

Turkey extends condolences to China over deadly floods
Regime attack kills 7 civilians in northwestern Syria

Regime attack kills 7 civilians in northwestern Syria
Erdoğan discusses bilateral ties with Irans Rouhani

Erdoğan discusses bilateral ties with Iran's Rouhani
High court reverses judicial mistake regarding identification of suspect

High court reverses judicial mistake regarding identification of suspect
Glacier on Mount Cilo melting fast due to climate change

Glacier on Mount Cilo melting fast due to climate change
Fight against mucilage a long-running struggle, says expert

Fight against mucilage a long-running struggle, says expert
WORLD YouTube says it pulled Bolsonaro videos for COVID-19 misinformation

YouTube says it pulled Bolsonaro videos for COVID-19 misinformation

YouTube said on July 21 it had removed videos from Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's channel for spreading misinformation about the coronavirus outbreak, becoming the latest tech giant to pull his pandemic pronouncements.

ECONOMY US, Germany seal deal on contentious Russian gas pipeline

US, Germany seal deal on contentious Russian gas pipeline

The United States and Germany on July 21 announced a deal to allow the completion of a controversial Russian gas pipeline to Europe without the imposition of further U.S. sanctions. The agreement aims to stanch fears about European dependence on Russian energy, but it was immediately assailed by critics who said it doesn’t go far enough.

SPORTS Turkish women dream of volleyball medal in Tokyo

Turkish women dream of volleyball medal in Tokyo

Turkish National Women’s Volleyball Team players dream of taking the podium at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games that start on July 23.