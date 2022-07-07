Healthcare workers walk out to protest killing of colleague

KONYA – Demirören News Agency

After the murder of Ekrem Karakaya, a doctor in the central Anatolian province of Konya, the other day, the Union of Healthcare and Social Service Workers (Sağlık-Sen) went on strike across Türkiye on July 7.

“Due to the felonious murder of Ekrem Karakaya in the line of duty at Konya City Hospital, as Sağlık-Sen, we are going on strike at all health institutions and organizations on July 7,” said the union in a statement.

The event was also protested by Karakaya’s colleagues in the garden of the hospital.

Hacı Mehmet Akçay shot and killed Karakaya with a pistol on July 6.

Akçay, who allegedly committed the murder because he blamed Karakaya for the death of his mother, Kezban Akçay, who died of a heart attack a month ago, committed suicide with the same weapon after the attack.

“A security guard from [Konya’s] Yunak District State Hospital shot a doctor at our Konya City Hospital with his gun, causing his death. He also died in the incident,” Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter.

“The judicial authorities continue their investigation into the appalling murder. Condolences to our nation,” the minister added.

“We condemn the attack vehemently,” said Konya Governor Vahdettin Özkan, adding that people should be grateful for the health care provided by healthcare workers.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has expressed his condolences to the doctor's family over the phone.