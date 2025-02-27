Health Ministry to engage TV producers in anti-tobacco campaign

ANKARA

The Health Ministry is joining forces with leading television and film producers to amplify anti-tobacco messages in popular media.

The initiative aims to curb smoking and the use of other tobacco products by integrating awareness campaigns into TV series and films.

Muhammed Atak, director-general of health promotion at the ministry, stressed that legislative measures alone are insufficient and emphasized the importance of incorporating all societal stakeholders in the fight against tobacco use.

“We aim to reduce smoking scenes in media and incrase awareness messages,” he stated, inviting producers to become health ambassadors.

Awareness campaigns will expand across media, featuring public service announcements, digital messages in health centers and anti-tobacco visuals in public spaces.

The ministry is also enhancing public engagement through the 184 hotline and the Green Detector app. Measures against e-cigarettes have been reinforced, with new inspection mechanisms targeting illegal sales.